Legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne, son injured in bike accident in Melbourne

Shane Warne was involved in a road accident while driving a motorbike. While he is safe, he claims he is battered and bruised and a bit sore.

Legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne has involved himself in a road accident. As per Sydney Morning Herald, via News Corp, it all happened in Melbourne on Sunday while driving a motorbike with his son Jackson, losing their balance and falling off before skidding 15 metres. None of them was seriously injured, however.

Meanwhile, Warne claims he is in severe pain and realised the same after waking up on Monday morning. "I'm a bit battered and bruised and very sore," he was quoted as saying following the accident. He also reportedly went to the hospital, fearing that he might have a broken foot or a marred hip.