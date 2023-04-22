Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: How much will fans miss CSK legend MS Dhoni after he retires? Eoin Morgan responds

    First Published Apr 22, 2023, 4:26 PM IST

    IPL 2023: MS Dhoni continues to lead Chennai Super Kings, while critics dub it his final season. While we wait for the CSK skipper's official confirmation, Eoin Morgan has revealed how much he will be missed once he leaves.

    Legendary former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has played a considerable role in getting critical performances from his players in the former four-time champion Chennai Super King (CSK) camp. The side will miss the talismanic skipper once he hangs up his boots, said former England captain Eoin Morgan. After the seven-wicket win over former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Chennai, Dhoni told on Friday night that he is in the "last phase of his career", reinforcing the widespread belief that he would quit the game after the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

    Morgan, who led England to the ICC World Cup title in 2019, is in awe of Dhoni's leadership qualities and calmness on the ground. "You can see how animated he is during the game. Just after the game, he's propelling all the information he's taken over the years. It's great to see," Morgan was quoted as saying by JioCinema.

    "It's great to see these guys [teammates], they are very grateful for him as a leader, but you'll only realize how much he's missed when he goes," added Morgan. The 36-year-old former left-handed batter said CSK players would miss Dhoni badly if he decides to call time on his IPL career after the ongoing edition.

    "That's going to be the effect. His [Dhoni] impact of leading key players in the side who are key performers for the CSK at the moment will miss him when he finishes," Morgan feels. Morgan also complimented CSK for its stronghold at its home ground and the positive leadership and guidance of Dhoni and coach Stephen Fleming.

    "A whole lot of the success is based around winning at the home ground. They have it nailed to a tee. As you said, you go through the string of names, the spinners, all-rounders, and plug-n-play. At the back of all this are the characters, the personalities, managed brilliantly by MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming," he sounded. The Englishman also praised New Zealand opener Devon Conway, who hit a brilliant 57-ball unbeaten 77 to guide CSK home against SRH on Friday.

    (With inputs from PTI)

