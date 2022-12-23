Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023 Auction: 'Have identified players we need to acquire according to our purse' - DC's Pravin Amre

    First Published Dec 23, 2022, 1:24 PM IST

    IPL 2023 Auction: The mini-auction takes place in Kochi on Friday. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals assistant coach Pravin Amre asserts that the side has identified players to fill in the gaps as per its auction purse.

    Image credit: Delhi Capitals

    The Indian Premier League (IPL) will again be the centre of attraction as the ten franchises prepare for the IPL Mini-Auction 2023, set to take place in Kochi on Friday. Delhi Capitals is looking to fill five slots in its squad, having retained 19 players earlier this year. Speaking ahead of the Mini-Auction, DC's Assistant Coach Pravin Amre stated, "We did a good job in the last Auction. We have retained 19 players, which shows the management's belief in our current team. However, we have a few gaps in our squad, and we have identified the kind of players we need to acquire during the Auction according to our purse."

    Image credit: Delhi Capitals

    Also, DC's Head of Talent Search, Saba Karim, shared his excitement for the Mini-Auction, "We are in a happy space as we built a strong side last year. However, we are looking forward to the Auction to fill some spaces in our squad. Ricky Ponting has shared his thoughts, and his insights have always been handy."

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023 Auction - Date, time, venue, where to watch, players list, base price, available slots, purse left

    Image credit: Delhi Capitals

    The IPL will also be witnessing the introduction of the Impact Player in the upcoming season. The sides would be allowed to substitute a player, the Impact Player, who can bat and bowl during a game. Commenting on the same, Amre said, "The introduction of the Impact Player is a good thing for the tournament. And the coaching staff will have to be on their toes during the match as we may need to decide to utilise the Impact Player at any time of the match. The Impact Player could be a game-changer for teams in the IPL."

    Image credit: Delhi Capitals

    Meanwhile, Karim noted that the Impact Player would add more value to Indian players in the tournament, "The introduction of the Impact Player throws up a different kind of challenge altogether. I think this rule will add more value to the Indian players. Many Indian players, who didn't get an opportunity in the last season, may get a look as an Impact Player in the next season. So, let's see how it goes." DC will be glancing to bolster its side in the Mini-Auction after finishing fifth in IPL 2022.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd Test: Visualised my 1st Test wicket more than 1000 times - Jaydev Unadkat-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: 'Visualised my 1st Test wicket more than 1,000 times' - Jaydev Unadkat

    Bangladesh vs India 2022-23, 2nd Test Mirpur Umesh Yadav states Kuldeep's exclusion is 'management's call' snt

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: Umesh Yadav states Kuldeep's exclusion is 'management's call'

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: Umesh, Ashwin put India in driver's seat on Day 1; bowl out hosts for 227 snt

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: Umesh, Ashwin put India in driver's seat on Day 1; bowl out hosts for 227

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd Test: Dropping a Man of the Match, that is unbelievable - Sunil Gavaskar stunned by Kuldeep Yadav axe-ayh

    BAN vs IND, 2nd Test: 'Dropping a Man of the Match, that is unbelievable' - Gavaskar stunned by Kuldeep axe

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2023: Here is everything that you need to know about Impact Player rule-ayh

    IPL 2023: Here's everything that you need to know about Impact Player rule

    Recent Stories

    'Woh comeback nahi ho raha tha': Honey Singh talks about failing to make comeback in music industry vma

    'Woh comeback nahi ho raha tha': Honey Singh talks about failing to make comeback in music industry

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd Test: Visualised my 1st Test wicket more than 1000 times - Jaydev Unadkat-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: 'Visualised my 1st Test wicket more than 1,000 times' - Jaydev Unadkat

    Kochi Biennale off to chaotic start; Artists and visitors 'disappointed'

    Kochi Biennale off to chaotic start; Artists and visitors 'disappointed'

    Spain passes new transgender bill allows people above 16 to legally change their gender gcw

    Spain passes new transgender bill, allows people above 16 to legally change their gender

    We will not hesitate to kill or die Kerala govts new eco-sensitive zone map leaves villagers fuming AJR

    'We will not hesitate to kill or die...' Kerala govt's new eco-sensitive zone map leaves villagers fuming

    Recent Videos

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon