IPL 2023 Auction: 'Have identified players we need to acquire according to our purse' - DC's Pravin Amre
IPL 2023 Auction: The mini-auction takes place in Kochi on Friday. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals assistant coach Pravin Amre asserts that the side has identified players to fill in the gaps as per its auction purse.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) will again be the centre of attraction as the ten franchises prepare for the IPL Mini-Auction 2023, set to take place in Kochi on Friday. Delhi Capitals is looking to fill five slots in its squad, having retained 19 players earlier this year. Speaking ahead of the Mini-Auction, DC's Assistant Coach Pravin Amre stated, "We did a good job in the last Auction. We have retained 19 players, which shows the management's belief in our current team. However, we have a few gaps in our squad, and we have identified the kind of players we need to acquire during the Auction according to our purse."
Also, DC's Head of Talent Search, Saba Karim, shared his excitement for the Mini-Auction, "We are in a happy space as we built a strong side last year. However, we are looking forward to the Auction to fill some spaces in our squad. Ricky Ponting has shared his thoughts, and his insights have always been handy."
The IPL will also be witnessing the introduction of the Impact Player in the upcoming season. The sides would be allowed to substitute a player, the Impact Player, who can bat and bowl during a game. Commenting on the same, Amre said, "The introduction of the Impact Player is a good thing for the tournament. And the coaching staff will have to be on their toes during the match as we may need to decide to utilise the Impact Player at any time of the match. The Impact Player could be a game-changer for teams in the IPL."
Meanwhile, Karim noted that the Impact Player would add more value to Indian players in the tournament, "The introduction of the Impact Player throws up a different kind of challenge altogether. I think this rule will add more value to the Indian players. Many Indian players, who didn't get an opportunity in the last season, may get a look as an Impact Player in the next season. So, let's see how it goes." DC will be glancing to bolster its side in the Mini-Auction after finishing fifth in IPL 2022.