IPL 2022: Who will be the next Kolkata Knight Riders captain? Check out the 2 top contenders

The IPL 2022 is less than three months away. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders are on the hunt for a new skipper. Andre Russell and Shreyas Iyer are the ones in contention.

The preparations and build-ups are underway ahead of the 15th season of the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL). With the tournament likely to be held between April-June, the mega auction has been slated for next month. On the other hand, former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is hunting for a new skipper from IPL 2022.

As it enters the mega auction, it will be eyeing a top player with leadership capabilities. Multiple reports have suggested that KKR has already shortlisted all-rounder Andre Russell for the role, retained by the franchise ahead of the mega auction. As for the auction, reports also suggest that KKR has identified Shreyas Iyer as another potential option.

KKR is likely to go all out for Iyer, while the bidding for the Mumbai lad is expected to be intense. Iyer had already led Delhi Capitals (DC) for a couple of seasons, having helped the side finish as the runner-up in IPL 2020. However, a dislocated shoulder forced him to miss out on IPL 2021's first phase before wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant took up the role for the whole season.

Since Pant was highly efficient for the role, the management decided to stick with him, as Iyer chose to hunt a new side with leadership opportunities. Consequently, KKR will become a perfect fit for him. However, Russell has been with the side long enough and knows the team inside out, making him a top contender for the captaincy role.