IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Shikhar Dhawan to R Ashwin - Check out the players with the maximum base price

The IPL 2022 Mega Auction is just around the corner. Some top players have been kept in the top bracket of ₹2 crore base price. Check out the players in the respective base prices.

The mega auction for the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held next month. The players taking part in the auction pool have set their respective base prices ahead of the same. The maximum base price for a player will be ₹2 crore, followed by ₹1.5 crore and ₹1 crore. Check out the players in the top bracket of the base prices, along with the latter two.

Among the Indians, the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Krunal Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur and many more will be in the ₹2 crore bracket. As for the overseas, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, Chris Gayle, Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes are among a few who have the ₹2 crore base price.

Overall in the auction, 1,214 cricketers would be taking part, out of which 270 happen to be capped players and 312 uncapped ones, along with 41 players from Associate Nations, reports ESPNCricinfo. Once the franchises submit their wishlist, the final auction list of the players will be trimmed a few days before the two-day auction ceremony that will be held on February 12-13.

Below is the complete list of the players as per the fore-mentioned base prices:

₹2 crore: Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Shami, Devdutt Padikkal, Krunal Pandya, Harshal Patel, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shardul Thakur, Robin Uthappa, Umesh Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Ishan Kishan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mujeeb Zadran, Ashton Agar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Sam Billings, Saqib Mahmood, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, James Vince, David Willey, Mark Wood, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Quinton de Kock, Marchant de Lange, Faf du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Evin Lewis and Odean Smith.

₹1.5 crore: Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Washington Sundar, Aaron Finch, Chris Lynn, Nathan Lyon, Kane Richardson, Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Eoin Morgan, Dawid Malan, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Tim Southee, Colin Ingram, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder and Nicholas Pooran.