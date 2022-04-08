IPL 2022: Rohit delivers passionate dressing room speech after MI's 3 opening losses

Mumbai Indians have suffered losses in its opening three games of IPL 2022. Meanwhile, skipper Rohit Sharma has demanded desperation and hunger from his boys.

It has not been the ideal start for record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. It has suffered losses in its three opening matches, as it is currently stationed in the ninth spot. Following its last loss against former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), skipper Rohit Sharma delivered a passionate dressing room speech to cheer his boys up and inspire them.

In a lengthy speech shared by MI, Rohit stated, "We seriously cannot be blaming individuals here. It's all of us. We win together; we lose together. That is as simple as that for me. I think slight desperation is required from each one of us. That desperation is very, very, very important when we play, especially in this tournament. Because oppositions are different, they come up with different plans. We need to stay ahead of them. We need to stay on top of them. And, the only way we can do that is by having that slight hunger and desperation on the field - with the bat, with the ball."

"So, we are doing some good things. We've done some extraordinary things in all three games that we've played. It's just that those little moments, and that indication, you know an individual has to understand, in that period when the game is happening. There will be an indication that 'this is the over'. What we do in that over, those little, little things - that we need to try and squeeze that, and get it towards our side. Get that momentum towards our side," added Rohit.

"We don't need to panic. Honestly, we talk about talent, potential and everything in this room – but until we bring that desperation and hunger to the ground, the opposition will not hand us wins just like that. It certainly took the victory from us. We need to do that against the opposition as well. We need to nail those crucial moments and see what happens after that," Rohit continued.

"There's no point in putting our heads down at this point because it's still early days. Still early days. And, I feel that in these three games that we've played, we've shown some character. It's just that collectively, all 11 of us inside - whoever goes inside - need to come together. That's all. Let's keep our heads up. I don't think we need to look down and start worrying about things. Honestly, we don't need to worry about things," asserted Rohit.

