IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is keen on turning things around - Zaheer Khan

Mumbai Indians is winless in six matches in IPL 2022. However, Zaheer Khan has asserted that the side plans to turn things around.

Image credit: Mumbai Indians

There could not have been a worse start for the record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. It has lost its opening six games of the season, as it stares at an early ouster from the playoffs contention. Meanwhile, MI Director of Cricket Zaheer Khan has affirmed that the pressure on his team is at an all-time high.

Placed at the bottom of the table, one more defeat would more or less end MI's playoffs chances for good. In the meantime, Zaheer feels that the boys will have to display tremendous hunger to bounce back in IPL 2022. He also asserted that MI also has a long-term vision besides the current season. FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

"This is a team sport, so we have to stick together, find ways of coming together, and become a force. Each season has its challenges, and the pressure is highest, so we have to show that kind of character, that fight, and determination. You have to take the disappointing moments in your stride. That's what cricket teaches you," Zaheer said in his mid-season review, reports IANS.

"The guys are keen on turning things around, and we have to back them. Not every day will be your day, but it's about how you take it, what you learn from it and how you adapt. I have seen the disappointed faces but also the determined ones. It's about how we come out of this. The kind of character we show is what I'm looking forward to," added Zaheer. ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Delhi Capitals camp hit by COVID-19 cases