IPL 2022, GT vs RCB: 'Was able to create an impact for my team' - Virat Kohli

On Thursday, Royal Challengers Bangalore stayed in IPL 2022 playoffs contention after defeating Gujarat Titans. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli was delighted to contribute to a winning cause.

Image credit: PTI

Match 67 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) saw Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) come up with a thumping performance against table-topper new team Gujarat Titans (GT). Played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, RCB secured a believable eight-wicket win, allowing the side to stay in contention for the playoffs. Meanwhile, RCB was heavily aided by opener Virat Kohli, who played a delightful innings of a 54-ball 73, which included eight fours and a couple of sixes, at a strike rate of 135.18. His innings contributed heavily to the winning cause, as he was adjudged the Man of the Match.

Kohli slammed only his second half-century of IPL 2022 as, after the match, he stated, "It was an important game. I was disappointed that I haven't done much for my team, which bothers me, not the stats. Today was a game where I could create an impact on the team. It puts us in a good position." FULL SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - RCB vs GT (Match 67)

"There are expectations because of the performances that you have put in. It would be best if you kept the perspective right. You can forget the process to live up to the expectations. I have worked hard. I batted 90 minutes in the nets yesterday. I came in very free and relaxed," added Kohli.

Comparing his batting to the past, Kohli conjectured, "It is in that spur of the moment why is it happening to me. It goes back to 2018 in England when I was dropped on 21, and the juggernaut could have started again like it did on the 2014 tour. I won't be standing here being ungrateful for all I have achieved." FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

