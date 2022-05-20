Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, GT vs RCB: 'Was able to create an impact for my team' - Virat Kohli

    First Published May 20, 2022, 8:44 AM IST

    On Thursday, Royal Challengers Bangalore stayed in IPL 2022 playoffs contention after defeating Gujarat Titans. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli was delighted to contribute to a winning cause.

    Image credit: PTI

    Match 67 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) saw Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) come up with a thumping performance against table-topper new team Gujarat Titans (GT). Played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, RCB secured a believable eight-wicket win, allowing the side to stay in contention for the playoffs. Meanwhile, RCB was heavily aided by opener Virat Kohli, who played a delightful innings of a 54-ball 73, which included eight fours and a couple of sixes, at a strike rate of 135.18. His innings contributed heavily to the winning cause, as he was adjudged the Man of the Match.

    Image credit: PTI

    Kohli slammed only his second half-century of IPL 2022 as, after the match, he stated, "It was an important game. I was disappointed that I haven't done much for my team, which bothers me, not the stats. Today was a game where I could create an impact on the team. It puts us in a good position."

    FULL SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - RCB vs GT (Match 67)

    Image credit: PTI

    "There are expectations because of the performances that you have put in. It would be best if you kept the perspective right. You can forget the process to live up to the expectations. I have worked hard. I batted 90 minutes in the nets yesterday. I came in very free and relaxed," added Kohli.

    Image credit: PTI

    Comparing his batting to the past, Kohli conjectured, "It is in that spur of the moment why is it happening to me. It goes back to 2018 in England when I was dropped on 21, and the juggernaut could have started again like it did on the 2014 tour. I won't be standing here being ungrateful for all I have achieved."

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: PTI

    "With the very first shot of Shami, I felt I could hit length balls over the fielder's head. I knew that tonight was the night when I could kick on. It has been wonderful that I have got so much support in this edition. I am forever grateful for all the love I have never seen before," concluded Kohli.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs GT: Netizens hail Virat Kohli as Royal Challengers Bangalore topples Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets-ayh

    IPL 2022, RCB vs GT: Netizens hail Virat Kohli as Bangalore topples Gujarat by 8 wickets

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Virat Kohli - When to take a break is something that I need to take a call on-ayh

    Virat Kohli - 'When to take a break is something that I need to take a call on'

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 RCB vs GT Royal Challengers Bangalore-Gujarat Titans Fantasy Prediction Tips probable Playing XI where to watch and more-ayh

    IPL 2022, RCB vs GT Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI, and more

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Father didn't eat for 2-3 days - KKR kolkata knight riders Rinku Singh on his injury layoff-ayh

    IPL 2022: 'Father didn't eat for 2-3 days' - KKR's Rinku Singh on his injury layoff

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: I have enjoyed my time at IPL - KKR kolkata knight riders outgoing head coach Brendon McCullum-ayh

    IPL 2022: 'I've enjoyed my time at IPL' - KKR's outgoing head coach Brendon McCullum

    Recent Stories

    exclusive bhool bhulaiyaa 2 actors Kartik Aaryan Kiara Advani on one thing they like about each other drb

    Exclusive: What Kiara Advani said about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan

    Never reuse cooking oil; here are some harmful health effects RBA

    Never reuse cooking oil; here are some harmful health effects

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs GT: Netizens hail Virat Kohli as Royal Challengers Bangalore topples Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets-ayh

    IPL 2022, RCB vs GT: Netizens hail Virat Kohli as Bangalore topples Gujarat by 8 wickets

    tennis French Open 2022: First look of Djokovic in Paris as World No.1 aims to defend title snt

    French Open 2022: First look of Djokovic in Paris as World No.1 aims to defend title

    football Gareth Bale will always be 'in the memories of Real Madrid fans' claims Carlo Ancelotti snt

    Gareth Bale will always be 'in the memories of Real Madrid fans', claims Ancelotti

    Recent Videos

    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon
    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile test-fired from Seaking 42B

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

    Video Icon
    Thunderstorm heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Thunderstorm, heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals: We are placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs SRH, Mumbai-Hyderabad: Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma" - Tim David

    Video Icon