Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Despite 3 opening losses for CSK, Jadeja lucky to have Dhoni by his corner

    First Published Apr 4, 2022, 1:51 PM IST

    Chennai Super Kings has had a horrendous start to IPL 2022, losing its opening three matches. However, skipper Ravindra Jadeja is lucky to have MS Dhoni's backing.

    Image credit: BCCI

    It has been an awful start to the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) for the four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK). It has suffered losses in its opening three matches of the season, as it has slumped to ninth place in the points table. While new skipper Ravindra Jadeja is seemingly under pressure, he is lucky to have the legendary former skipper, MS Dhoni, by his side.

    Image credit: Getty

    Dhoni had decided to step down from the CSK captaincy role a day before the start of IPL 2022, ending his 12-season leadership duties with the franchise. As Jadeja was the most experienced lad in the side, he was handed the role. However, the transformation has been off to a rough start, while Dhoni is trying to aid him in the best possible way, as the former skipper continues to be a part of decision-making on the field.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: BCCI

    "No, the last match [vs Lucknow Super Giants] was a high scoring game, so there are chances of catches at deep mid-wicket, and our thinking was that it would be better if a good fielder had to be there. So, I could not communicate with the bowlers much," Jadeja said after the match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, which CSK lost by 54 runs.

    Image credit: BCCI

    "But, Mahi bhai [Dhoni] gives inputs, that is good, he is so experienced, so we don't have to look elsewhere for advice. He's a legend and has been captaining for so many years. That experience is only in our dressing room, so we are lucky to have his advice," added Jadeja.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS - Clueless Chennai suffers 3rd opening defeat; social media disappointed

    Image credit: BCCI

    However, despite the troubled start to his CSK captaincy stint, Jadeja insists that he is ready to lead the side. He said that he had mentally begun preparations for the same a few months ago. He said he was under no pressure and backed his instincts and went for the thoughts that struck his mind.

    Image credit: BCCI

    "In T20 cricket, only one match is required to gain momentum, and then, the winning streak begins. We are searching for that one win. Once that comes, everyone is experienced in the team and knows their roles. We are just working hard to get in the rhythm and waiting for our plans to click," concluded Jadeja.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG hyderabad-lucknow Match Prediction team analysis players to watch pitch weather probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, SRH vs LSG, Match Prediction: Hyderabad eyes comeback win over confident Lucknow

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS: Clueless Chennai Super Kings suffers 3rd opening defeat against Punjab Kings; social media disappointed-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS: Clueless Chennai suffers 3rd opening defeat; social media disappointed

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022 final, AUSW vs ENGW: Australia wins its 7th title after England rout; Twitter surprised-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup 2022 final: Australia wins its 7th title after England rout; Twitter surprised

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 CSK vs PBKS Match Preview/Prediction Team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS, Match Prediction: Desperate Chennai eyes Punjab rout

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs DC: Shubman Gill-Lockie Ferguson show gives Gujarat Titans 2nd season win over Delhi Capitals; Twitter exuberated-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs DC: Gill-Ferguson show gives Gujarat 2nd season win; Twitter exuberated

    Recent Stories

    Watch this heartfelt video of Maharashtra cop helping monkey to drink water from a bottle - gps

    Watch this heartfelt video of Maharashtra cop helping monkey to drink water from a bottle

    football 'Get well soon': Wishes pour in for Louis van Gaal after ex-Man United boss confirms cancer diagnosis snt

    'Get well soon': Wishes pour in for Louis van Gaal after ex-Man United boss confirms cancer diagnosis

    If a Muslim becomes PM...: Yati Narsinghanand at it again, booked for hate speech-dnm

    ‘If a Muslim becomes PM...’: Yati Narsinghanand at it again, booked for hate speech

    Guinness World Records publishes video of World's Tallest Teen; watch - gps

    Guinness World Records publishes video of World's Tallest Teen; watch

    Gurmeet Choudhary Debina Bonnerjee become parents to a baby girl drb

    Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee become parents to a baby girl

    Recent Videos

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon