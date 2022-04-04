IPL 2022: Despite 3 opening losses for CSK, Jadeja lucky to have Dhoni by his corner

Chennai Super Kings has had a horrendous start to IPL 2022, losing its opening three matches. However, skipper Ravindra Jadeja is lucky to have MS Dhoni's backing.

Image credit: BCCI

It has been an awful start to the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) for the four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK). It has suffered losses in its opening three matches of the season, as it has slumped to ninth place in the points table. While new skipper Ravindra Jadeja is seemingly under pressure, he is lucky to have the legendary former skipper, MS Dhoni, by his side.

Image credit: Getty

Dhoni had decided to step down from the CSK captaincy role a day before the start of IPL 2022, ending his 12-season leadership duties with the franchise. As Jadeja was the most experienced lad in the side, he was handed the role. However, the transformation has been off to a rough start, while Dhoni is trying to aid him in the best possible way, as the former skipper continues to be a part of decision-making on the field. FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

Image credit: BCCI

"No, the last match [vs Lucknow Super Giants] was a high scoring game, so there are chances of catches at deep mid-wicket, and our thinking was that it would be better if a good fielder had to be there. So, I could not communicate with the bowlers much," Jadeja said after the match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, which CSK lost by 54 runs.

Image credit: BCCI

"But, Mahi bhai [Dhoni] gives inputs, that is good, he is so experienced, so we don't have to look elsewhere for advice. He's a legend and has been captaining for so many years. That experience is only in our dressing room, so we are lucky to have his advice," added Jadeja. ALSO READ: IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS - Clueless Chennai suffers 3rd opening defeat; social media disappointed

Image credit: BCCI

However, despite the troubled start to his CSK captaincy stint, Jadeja insists that he is ready to lead the side. He said that he had mentally begun preparations for the same a few months ago. He said he was under no pressure and backed his instincts and went for the thoughts that struck his mind.

Image credit: BCCI