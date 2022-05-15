IPL 2022, CSK vs GT Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI, and more as Gujarat eyes top-2 finish

Chennai Super Kings takes on Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 on Saturday. As GT eyes a top-two finish, we predict the Fantasy XI, along with the probables and other match details.

Match 62 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) will happen between four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and new side Gujarat Titans (GT). It will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. The fate of the two sides has already been sealed for the season. While CSK is out of the playoffs race, GT has locked its place, as it is now eyeing a two-two finish. Nonetheless, this game would still be a thriller, as CSK aims to finish the season on a high. Here is the best Fantasy XI of the same, along with the probable XI and other match details.

Batters - Ambati Rayudu, David Miller, Shivam Dube, Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad

Gill and Gaikwad will be explosive as openers, while Rayudu will be brilliant as usual at number three. Dube and Miller have been deadly in the middle, especially as finishers. LIVE SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - CSK vs GT (Match 62)

Wicketkeeper - MS Dhoni

Although there was a tight race between Dhoni and Saha, the former edges ahead with a tide better form. All-rounder - Hardik Pandya (vc)

The GT skipper has been phenomenal throughout the season across departments and is a no-brainer here, while his dependability makes him the deputy captain. ALSO READ: IPL 2022: 'What a player' - KKR fans laud Andre Russel's all-round show in win against SRH

Bowlers: Dwayne Bravo, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan (c) and Mukesh Choudhary

Rashid is a must-have for his lethal and all-time effective leg-spins, making him the skipper. At the same time, the remaining trio have constantly impressed with their pace of late, including Choudhary's effectual medium pace.

Probable XI

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh/Rajvardhan Hangargekar/KM Asif, Maheesh Theekshana and Mukesh Choudhary.

GT: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal and Mohammed Shami. ALSO READ: Match-fixing in IPL? CBI books 3 people with alleged links to Pakistan