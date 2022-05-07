IPL 2022: "CSK has always been one of the teams to beat" - DC assistant coach Pravin Amre

Delhi Capitals will be up against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022 on Sunday. DC assistant coach Pravin Amre has rated CSK as the team to beat.

Delhi Capitals (DC) will go head-on against four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. It takes place at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Meanwhile, DC's assistant coach Pravin Amre feels that CSK is always the team to beat.

Speaking ahead of the match on Saturday, Amre told DC, "CSK has always been one of the teams to beat in the IPL. We always want to go one up against them as they set high standards for themselves. I think the toss will be crucial in our next game because of the dew factor at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy. However, the long boundaries in the stadium could be an advantage for our spinners and especially Kuldeep Yadav, who is in great form at the moment." FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

DC won its previous game, against former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), by 21 runs. However, Amre feels that there is still room for improvement, as he expressed, "Earlier in the season, our batters were batting well, but nobody was attaining the big scores. That's why, it was great to see David Warner score 92* and bat through the 20 overs. It was also good to see Anrich Nortje bowl at the level we wanted him to bowl at. The wicket of Kane Williamson was very important. Nortje dismissed Williamson in the Powerplay overs and set up the match for us."