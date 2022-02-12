  • Facebook
    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Deepak Hooda moved to capped category following India debut

    First Published Feb 12, 2022, 9:42 AM IST
    Deepak Hooda made his India debut this week. As a result, he will now be a capped player in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. He has also increased his base price.

    Indian all-rounder Deepak Hooda will be entering the 2022 IPL Mega Auction on Saturday/Sunday. He was an uncapped player when he had registered in the auction. However, now that he has made his debut for India this week, he has upgraded to the capped category and increased base price.

    As per ESPNCricinfo, the revised auction list will now have ten new names, while Hooda will now feature in Set No. 3 of capped Indian all-rounders. Initially, he was in Set No. 8 with a base price of ₹40 lakh, while he has now upgraded it to ₹75 lakh. The ten new players in the auction are Aaron Hardie, Lance Morris and Nivethan Radhakrishnan from Australia; Agnivesh Ayachi, Hardik Tamore, Nitish Kumar Reddy Mihir Hirwani, Monu Kumar, Rohan Rana and Sairaj Patil from India.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 Mega Auction - A complete guide for fans before players go under the hammer

    On Saturday, a total of 97 players will be up for auction, which would likely be until Set No. 11. The opening six sets have 54 capped players, while the remaining six will comprise uncapped players. Players 98 to 161 will be auctioned until lunch on Sunday, while the accelerated process will begin post-lunch on the same day.

    In the meantime, Asianet Newsable has received confirmation from highly-placed sources that IPL 2022 will be played in India. The venues will be restricted to the cities of Mumbai and Pune, while they will be played across five venues, namely: Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), Brabourne Stadium (Mumbai), DY Patil Stadium (Navi Mumbai), Reliance Cricket Stadium (Navi Mumbai) and Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium (Pune). The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL Governing Council are likely to announce the full schedule by the third week of this month.

