IPL 2022 Mega Auction: A complete guide for fans before players go under the hammer

The 2022 IPL Mega Auction takes place on Saturday and Sunday. Around 600 players will go under the hammer. Here's everything that you need to know beforehand.

It will be a couple of days of intensity and curiosity, as the IPL 2022 Mega Auction takes place on Saturday and Sunday. With numerous players going under the hammer, ten teams are scheduled to participate in a high-voltage bidding war. As fans desperately await their favourite team to take shape, we present the complete guide they should know beforehand.

When and where is the auction happening, and where to watch it?

The IPL 2022 Mega Auction will occur at the ITC Gardenia Hotel in Bengaluru on Saturday and Sunday. It starts at 11 AM, while Star Sports will telecast it across channels and stream LIVE on Hotstar.

What is the retention scenario before the auction?

A total of 27 players have been retained by the pre-existing eight franchises, while six players have been picked up in the early-bird pool by the two new teams: Lucknow Super Giants (LST) and Gujarat Titans (GT). The retentions are:

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (₹16 crore), MS Dhoni (₹12 crore), Moeen Ali (₹8 crore) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (₹6 crore).

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (₹16 cr), Axar Patel (₹9 cr), Prithvi Shaw (₹7.5 cr) and Anrich Nortje (₹6.5 cr).

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell (₹12 cr), Varun Chakravarthy (₹8 cr), Venkatesh Iyer (₹8 cr) and Sunil Narine (₹6 cr).

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (₹16 cr), Jasprit Bumrah (₹12 cr), Suryakumar Yadav (₹8 cr) and Kieron Pollard (₹6 cr)

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (₹12 cr) and Arshdeep Singh (₹4 cr).

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (₹14 cr), Jos Buttler (₹10 cr) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (₹4 cr)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (₹15 cr), Glenn Maxwell (₹11 cr) and Mohammed Siraj (₹7 cr).

SunRisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (₹14 cr), Abdul Samad (₹4 cr) and Umran Malik (₹4 cr).

How much auction purse is available for the franchises?

The maximum auction cap was set for ₹90 crore by the BCCI. However, adjustments have been made following the retentions and the early-bird picks. As for the remaining auction purse:

CSK: ₹48 crore

DC: ₹47.5 crore

GT: ₹52 crore

KKR: ₹48 crore

LSG: ₹59 crore

MI: ₹48 crore

PBKS: ₹72 crore

RR: ₹62 crore

RCB: ₹57 crore

SRH: ₹68 crore

How many players are participating in the auction, and who are they?

In total, 590 players will be going under the hammer, while 1,214 had registered for the auction. 370 Indians and 220 overseas players will be awaiting their fate on Saturday and Sunday. Check out the names of the players heading into the auction here.

What will be the squad limit, and how many Indian and overseas players can one have? Is there a salary cap on the uncapped players?

A franchise can own a maximum of 25 players, while it can accommodate eight overseas players. As for the uncapped players, they have no salary or bidding cap, as franchises can bid as much as they want.

How many players will go under the hammer on Saturday?

Saturday will witness 161 top players going under the hammer. As for Sunday, it will be the accelerated process, with the remaining players or even lesser being auctioned.

Will there be the Right To Match (RTM) card?

No, the RTM card has been discontinued for this auction to give the two new franchises a significant advantage to build a strong squad.

What happens if, before the auction, the uncapped player becomes a capped player?

In that case, he will be moved to the capped category based on his playing role and speciality, with the auctioneer or the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informing the franchises beforehand before the auction gets underway.

Which is the highest and lowest base price?

The highest base price has been set at ₹2 crore, while the lowest is ₹20 lakh. Refer to the auction players' list above to check out their base price.

Who will be the auctioneer?

Hugh Edmeades