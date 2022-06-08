Mithali Raj net worth, salary, cars, properties, family and more
Wondering what is Mithali Raj’s net worth? Continue reading to know shocking details about her salary, net worth, car collection and much more.
Image: Mithali Raj/Instagram
Indian cricketer and former skipper Mithali Raj announced her retirement from international cricket on Wednesday. With an illustrious cricketing career spanning over two decades, Mithali took the Indian women’s cricket team to new heights and achievements. Even though Mithali could not clinch India’s Maiden ICC Cricket World Cup, her career still has been one that is full of accolades and achievements that make a true inspiration for every sports person. She debuted as a cricketer in the year 1999 and continued to represent India on the global front.
Mithali Raj early life and family: Born in a Tamil family to Dorai Raj and Leela Raj, Mithali Raj’s full name is Mithali Dorai Raj. Maithali’s father, Dorai Raj, was an Airman in the Indian Air Force, which meant several transfers for Mithali during her growing up days.
Mithali Raj started playing cricket at a very young age of 10. Since childhood, she was always dedicated to her game. Mithali completed her schooling at Hyderabad’s Keyes High School for girls and later got admitted to Kasturba Gandhi Junior College for Women in Secunderabad for her higher studies.
ALSO READ: Mithali Raj announces retirement from international cricket; wishes flood in
Mithali Raj used to practice cricket while playing with her brother. The former skipper has also played for the railways’ team. It was in June 1999 when she made her debut in the Indian cricket team alongside cricketing stars such as Purnima Rau, Anjum Chopra, and Anju Jain for Air India.
Image: Mithali Raj/Instagram
Mithali Raj Net Worth: As per reports, Nithali Raj’s net worth is said to be $4.9 million which converts to Rs 36.6 crores. Her monthly income is said to be Rs 15 lakhs while her annual income is over Rs 4 crores, reportedly.
ALSO READ: When batting legend Sachin Tendulkar lauded Mithali Raj's 'terrific' achievement
Image: Mithali Raj/Instagram
Mithali Raj other earnings: Apart from the salary that Mithali Raj used to draw from her cricket match, the former skipper also makes earnings through her cricket sponsorships and as well as commercial endorsements.
Image: Mithali Raj/Instagram
Mithali Raj’s Salary per match: As per reports, BBCI used to pay her Rs 30 lakhs per year. She would earn Rs 3.2 lakh as ODI Match salary and Rs 4.6 lakh as Test Match salary.
Image: Mithali Raj/Instagram
Mithali Raj Car Collection: The former skipper is not a huge fan of luxury cars. If media reports are to be believed, Mithali Raj does not have a fleet of cars but rather just one luxury car -- BMW 320D which is priced at roughly Rs 2.2 crores. Apart from this, she also reportedly owns a Honda Accord (Rs 35 Lakhs) and
Renault Duster (Rs 8.49 Lakhs).