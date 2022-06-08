Mithali Raj net worth, salary, cars, properties, family and more

Wondering what is Mithali Raj’s net worth? Continue reading to know shocking details about her salary, net worth, car collection and much more.



Indian cricketer and former skipper Mithali Raj announced her retirement from international cricket on Wednesday. With an illustrious cricketing career spanning over two decades, Mithali took the Indian women’s cricket team to new heights and achievements. Even though Mithali could not clinch India’s Maiden ICC Cricket World Cup, her career still has been one that is full of accolades and achievements that make a true inspiration for every sports person. She debuted as a cricketer in the year 1999 and continued to represent India on the global front.

Mithali Raj early life and family: Born in a Tamil family to Dorai Raj and Leela Raj, Mithali Raj’s full name is Mithali Dorai Raj. Maithali’s father, Dorai Raj, was an Airman in the Indian Air Force, which meant several transfers for Mithali during her growing up days.

Mithali Raj started playing cricket at a very young age of 10. Since childhood, she was always dedicated to her game. Mithali completed her schooling at Hyderabad’s Keyes High School for girls and later got admitted to Kasturba Gandhi Junior College for Women in Secunderabad for her higher studies.

Mithali Raj used to practice cricket while playing with her brother. The former skipper has also played for the railways’ team. It was in June 1999 when she made her debut in the Indian cricket team alongside cricketing stars such as Purnima Rau, Anjum Chopra, and Anju Jain for Air India.