    When batting legend Sachin Tendulkar lauded Mithali Raj's 'terrific' achievement

    Legendary Indian cricketer Mithali Raj announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket on Wednesday.

    India, First Published Jun 8, 2022, 2:50 PM IST

    Legendary Indian cricketer Mithali Raj announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket on Wednesday. Mithali, who retires as India's leading run-getting in women's ODI, took to Twitter to share a statement and thanked everyone for the "love and support". 

    The veteran batter, who made her ODI debut in June 1999 against Ireland, represented India in 232 matches, scoring 7805 runs at an average of 50.68.

    Mithali had captained India in the ICC Women's World Cup earlier in New Zealand, where India failed to qualify for the semi-finals. Under her captaincy, India reached the final of the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup, where they narrowly lost to England.

    Mithali was also captain of the team in 2005 when India lost to Australia in the ICC Women's World Cup final.

    On March 12, 2021, Mithali became the first Indian batter and only the second overall to score 10,000 runs in women's international cricket. She went past the milestone during her innings of 36 in the third ODI against South Africa, getting there with a flicked boundary off the bowling of Anne Bosch.

    Following this achievement, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar had heaped praises on Mithali and took to Twitter to laud this 'terrific' milestone. Congratulatory message coming from the batting legend would remain a memorable one in Mithali's career.

    "Heartiest congratulations Mithali on completing 10,000 runs in International Cricket. Terrific achievement... 👏🏻 Keep going strong! 💪🏻," the batting maestro wrote.

    In her tweet announcing her retirement, Mithali wrote, "Thank you for all your love & support over the years! I look forward to my 2nd innings with your blessing and support."

    Here's Mithali Raj's retirement statement:

    "I set out as a little girl on the journey to wear the India blues as representing your country is the highest honour. The journey was full of highs and some lows. Each event taught me something unique and the last 23 years have been the most fulfilling, challenging and enjoyable years of my life.

    Like all journeys, this one too must come to an end.

    Today is the day I retire from all forms of International Cricket.

    Each time I stepped on the field, I gave my very best with the intent to help India win. I will always cherish the opportunity given to me to represent the tricolour.

    I feel now is the perfect time to call curtains on my playing career as the team is in the capable hands of some very talented young players and the future of the Indian cricket is bright.

    I'd like to thank the BCCI and Shri Jay Shah Sir (Honorary Secretary, BCCI) for all the support I have received - first as a player and then as Captain of the Indian Women's Cricket Team.

    It was an honour to have led the team for so many years. It definitely shaped me as a person and hopefully helped shape Indian Women's Cricket as well.

    This journey may have ended but another one beckons as I'd love to stay involved in the game I love and contribute to the growth of Women's Cricket in India and world over.

    Special mention to all my fans, thank you for all your love & support. Mithali"

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2022, 2:50 PM IST
