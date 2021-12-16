India vs South Africa 2021-22: Team India leaves for SA via Mumbai (Check pictures)

India is off to South Africa for three Tests and three ODIs. It left for the country via Mumbai on Thursday morning. Check out the exclusive pictures here.

It will be a vital cricketing tour for Team India for the next couple of months. It is off to South Africa, where it will be involved in a three-Test series for the Freedom Trophy, followed by three One-Day Internationals (ODIs). Consequently, the Test team, led by Virat Kohli, is off to SA via Mumbai.

The team left Mumbai on Thursday morning. It was seen arriving at the Sahar International Airport in Andheri. Our cameras caught up with the stars as they were seen getting off the team bus and making their way into the airport. Skipper Kohli was seen travelling, while his Bollywood wife Anushka Sharma was nowhere to be seen. ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2021-22 - Virat Kohli denies rift with Rohit Sharma, adds he's committed to Indian cricket

Among others were pacer Jasprit Bumrah and his anchor wife, Sanjana Ganesan. Also, Mayank Agarwal and Jayant Yadav were spotted. The Test series gives India a historic chance of winning its first-ever Test series in the nation. Given India's current squad and form, aided by SA's unstable state, gives it the best chance to script history.

Also, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared some of its images on social media. Mayank, pacers Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav and Bumrah, along with Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, were seen inside the aeroplane. "All buckled up ✌🏻 South Africa bound ✈️", it was captioned. ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2021-22 - India Test skipper Virat Kohli makes himself available for ODIs against South Africa

IND Test squad vs SA: Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj.