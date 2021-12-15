IND vs SA 2021-22: Virat Kohli denies rift with Rohit Sharma, adds he's committed to Indian cricket

Virat Kohli has been rumoured to have a lousy relationship with Rohit Sharma. However, he has clarified again that it is not the case.

Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli is getting ready to lead the side in a three-Test series for the Freedom Trophy in South Africa. While he was dropped for the One-Day International (ODI) captaincy, with the reins being handed to Rohit Sharma, there were reports of a rift between the two, with Kohli supposedly wanting to skip the ODIs. Nevertheless, he has clarified that it is not the case.

Speaking during the pre-departure press conference, Kohli said, "I have said this before as well. There are no relationship issues between Rohit and me. I have been clarifying the same thing for the past couple of years. It's about time people stop speculating about this, as I am getting tired of it."

He further elucidated that he was abruptly informed just one and a half hours before the announcement of the Test squad that he would not be leading in the ODIs hereon. A brief discussion followed it, and Kohli accepted it, as he respected the decision of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He maintained that he is committed to Indian cricket at all times and would prioritise the team over himself.

"There was no prior communication to me at all since I announced the T20I captaincy decision until the 8th of December, where I got a call before the selection meeting. The chief selector discussed with me the Test team, to which we both agreed. And, before ending the call, I was told the five selectors have decided I will not be the ODI captain, to which I replied, 'okay, fine', and in the selection call afterwards, we chatted about it briefly," he explained.