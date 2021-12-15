  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SA 2021-22: Virat Kohli denies rift with Rohit Sharma, adds he's committed to Indian cricket

    First Published Dec 15, 2021, 2:20 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Virat Kohli has been rumoured to have a lousy relationship with Rohit Sharma. However, he has clarified again that it is not the case.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Virat Kohli denies rift with Rohit Sharma, adds he's committed to Indian cricket-ayh

    Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli is getting ready to lead the side in a three-Test series for the Freedom Trophy in South Africa. While he was dropped for the One-Day International (ODI) captaincy, with the reins being handed to Rohit Sharma, there were reports of a rift between the two, with Kohli supposedly wanting to skip the ODIs. Nevertheless, he has clarified that it is not the case.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Virat Kohli denies rift with Rohit Sharma, adds he's committed to Indian cricket-ayh

    Speaking during the pre-departure press conference, Kohli said, "I have said this before as well. There are no relationship issues between Rohit and me. I have been clarifying the same thing for the past couple of years. It's about time people stop speculating about this, as I am getting tired of it."

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2021-22 - India Test skipper Virat Kohli makes himself available for ODIs against South Africa

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Virat Kohli denies rift with Rohit Sharma, adds he's committed to Indian cricket-ayh

    He further elucidated that he was abruptly informed just one and a half hours before the announcement of the Test squad that he would not be leading in the ODIs hereon. A brief discussion followed it, and Kohli accepted it, as he respected the decision of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He maintained that he is committed to Indian cricket at all times and would prioritise the team over himself.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Virat Kohli denies rift with Rohit Sharma, adds he's committed to Indian cricket-ayh

    "There was no prior communication to me at all since I announced the T20I captaincy decision until the 8th of December, where I got a call before the selection meeting. The chief selector discussed with me the Test team, to which we both agreed. And, before ending the call, I was told the five selectors have decided I will not be the ODI captain, to which I replied, 'okay, fine', and in the selection call afterwards, we chatted about it briefly," he explained.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2021-22: All about Priyank Panchal, Rohit Sharma's 'surprise' last-minute replacement for Tests

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Virat Kohli denies rift with Rohit Sharma, adds he's committed to Indian cricket-ayh

    Kohli also pleaded that he was tired of the speculations created all around. He termed them not ideal and "how one expects them to be." However, he maintained that he is super focused ahead of the series. "You have to understand there's only so much that you can do as an individual, and we have to do the things that you can as an individual, in my control show," he expressed.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Amid speculations of rift with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to address media; here's all-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22: Amid speculations of rift with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to address media; here's all

    ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 Who is Nivethan Radhakrishnan Indian-origin ambidextrous spinner in Australia's squad

    U-19 World Cup 2022: Who is Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Indian-origin ambidextrous spinner in Australia's squad?

    83 movie: How Madan Lal avenged Viv Richards during World Cup victory? Kapil Dev reveals (WATCH)-ayh

    83 movie: How Madan Lal avenged Viv Richards during World Cup victory? Kapil Dev reveals (WATCH)

    IND vs SA 2021-22 Mohammad Azharuddin sniffs rift between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

    IND vs SA 2021-22: Mohammad Azharuddin sniffs 'rift' between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: All about Priyank Panchal, Rohit Sharma's 'surprise' last-minute replacement for Tests-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22: All about Priyank Panchal, Rohit Sharma's 'surprise' last-minute replacement for Tests

    Recent Stories

    Farmers celebrate as last batch leave Ghazipur protest site at Delhi-UP border-dnm

    Farmers celebrate as last batch leave Ghazipur protest site at Delhi-UP border

    Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding reception to take place here, read details SCJ

    Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding reception to take place here, read details

    Google employees may lose pay get fired for not complying with vaccination rules Report gcw

    Google employees may lose pay, get fired for not complying with vaccination rules: Report

    Realme to host virtual event on December 20, company to unveil three new technologies gcw

    Realme to host virtual event on December 20, company to unveil 'three new technologies'

    Taarak Mehta's Jethalal aka Dilip Doshi shares adorable photos from daughter Niyati's wedding, check out SCJ

    Taarak Mehta's Jethalal aka Dilip Doshi shares adorable photos from daughter Niyati's wedding, check out

    Recent Videos

    Viral Video Chinese meet Major 'Keen' Kumar at LAC

    Viral Video: Chinese Army meets Major 'Keen' Kumar at LAC

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: If we are clinical, that would stand us in good stead - JFC Owen Coyle after OFC drub-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: If we are clinical, that would stand us in good stead - JFC’s Owen Coyle after OFC drub

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 29): Greg Stewart's hat-trick helps Jamshedpur FC rout Odisha FC 4-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 29): Greg Stewart's hat-trick helps Jamshedpur FC rout Odisha FC 4-0

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Important to recover well from injury and come back as strong as possible - MCFC's Mandar Dessai ahead of CFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Important to recover well from injury and come back as strong as possible - MCFC's Mandar Dessai

    Video Icon
    Incredible benefits of Salmon fish every seafood lover must know

    Incredible benefits of Salmon fish every seafood lover must know

    Video Icon