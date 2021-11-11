  • Facebook
    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: Rohit Sharma likely to be rested for Tests, Ajinkya Rahane to lead

    First Published Nov 11, 2021, 7:47 PM IST
    India hosts New Zealand from Wednesday, while the Tests begin on November 25. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli might be rested, while Ajinkya Rahane is likely to lead the side.

    With India's unsuccessful campaign in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 coming to an end, it will shift its focus to the upcoming home series against New Zealand, starting Wednesday with three T20Is, followed by a couple of Tests from November 25. With most Indians coming off a gruelling international schedule and bubble life since June, they are likely to be rested.

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the T20Is on Tuesday, with Rohit Sharma being handed the captaincy duties after Virat Kohli stepped down from the role following the global competition in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Also, Kohli has decided to skip the T20Is.

     

    ALSO READ: Virat Kohli daughter rape threat case: 23-year-old arrested from Hyderabad

    Reports also state that Kohli is likely to miss out on the Tests, too, at least the opening Test. Meanwhile, according to The Times of India, Rohit is also expected to be rested for the Tests. The decision could be taken keeping in mind his mental health and burnout due to prolonged exposure to bubble life.

    The decision would be a wise one, as Rohit is supposed to play a vital role for India in the upcoming tour of South Africa from next month. In the meantime, as far as the captaincy of the most extended format is concerned, Ajinkya Rahane would take up the duties against the Kiwis.

     

    ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 2021-22 - Virat Kohli skips T20Is; Harshal Patel, Venkatesh Iyer earn maiden call-ups

    However, it is sure to give the national selectors a headache, considering that Rahane's form of late has been unstable. Yet, they don't have enough options, while Cheteshwar Pujara could be another option. Furthermore, in the absence of Rohit and Kohli, Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal could be the two opening options, along with KL Rahul.

    Wriddhiman Saha could be promoted as the first-choice wicketkeeper, along with Rishabh Pant as a batter. As for the middle-order, Rahane would be leading the department, while Hanuma Vihari is also likely to get a chance. As per reports, the Test squad could be announced by Friday, as the BCCI has reportedly held talks with Kohli and Rohit to clarify their situation.

