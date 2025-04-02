IPL 2025: PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer lauds team's execution after dominant win over LSG

Read Full Article

Lucknow: Following his team's eight-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing IPL 2025, Punjab Kings (PBKS) Shreyas Iyer expressed happiness with his team's win and how the players executed their roles and plans to perfection.

Iyer-led PBKS continued to stamp their authority as relentless hitting from Prabhsimran Singh, Iyer and Nehal Wadhera after a measured bowling effort helped them make it two wins in two matches at the start of the season against LSG at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Following the game, Iyer said during post-match proceedings, "This is the start we required. Boys actually played their roles well, they contributed to the best of their ability, and whatever we planned, they executed it to the fullest. To be honest, there is no right combination. The camaraderie and synergy has to click at the right time. All teams have the potential to win the game, you just need to have a similar mindset of wanting to win - that is what we always talk about. I always try to be in the present and this innings is history for me, just want to focus on the next one now."

How Punjab Kings secured win over Lucknow Super Giants

Being put to bat first, LSG was reeling at 35/3, but fighting knocks from Nicholas Pooran (44 in 30 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Ayush Badoni (41 in 33 balls, with a four and three sixes) and a fiery cameo by Abdul Samad (27 in 12 balls, with two fours and two sixes) gave LSG something to fight for.

Arshdeep was the top bowler with three wickets and figures of 3/43. Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Glenn Maxwell and Yuzi Chahal were also among wickets as except for a half-century stand between Pooran and Badoni for fourth wicket, nothing really got going for LSG as they struggled to form long partnerships.

During the run-chase, PBKS did lose Priyansh Arya (8) early. But power-packed knocks from Prabhsimran Singh (69 in 34 balls, with nine fours and two sixes), skipper Shreyas Iyer (52* in 30 balls, with three fours and four sixes) and Nehal Wadhera (43* in 25 balls, with three fours and four sixes) took PBKS to a eight-wicket win with 22 balls left.

PBKS are at the second spot in the points table and made it two wins in two, while LSG have slipped to sixth spot with a win and two losses.

