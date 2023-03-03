Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to trust your defence' - Cheteshwar Pujara on Australia chasing 76

    First Published Mar 3, 2023, 10:21 AM IST

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Australia has been handed a target of 76 on Day 3 after India was rattled again on Day 2. Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara has admitted that while the track is a tricky one to bat on, the batter must trust his defence.

    Cheteshwar Pujara, the lone Indian batter to score a half-century in the entire third Test, has no hesitation in terming the Holkar Stadium track as a "tough pitch to bat on." Pujara again showed his steely resolve, scoring 59 off 142 balls before a brilliant diving catch by rival captain Steve Smith off Nathan Lyon's bowling ended his vigil.

    "It's a tough pitch to bat on. It's not easy. You need to trust your defence, make sure you get to the pitch or, if it's short, play off the back foot," said Pujara, who scored nearly half of India's second-innings runs, which ensured a lead of 75 for the hosts. India was bundled out for 163, with Lyon taking eight wickets for 64 runs.

    While the total doesn't look defendable, Pujara is hoping against hope. "75 may not be too many, but there's a chance," Pujara told Star Sports at the end of the day's play. Asked about the strategy needed on this track, Pujara said one also needs to attack suitably, as he showed by hitting one of his rarest sixes in Test cricket off Lyon.

    "You need to attack and defend, a mix, on this pitch. If you keep defending, one ball will bounce and hit your glove. I aimed to be more positive and score as many as possible," explained Pujara. Pujara said he didn't have a bigger stand with in-form Axar Patel, who ultimately ran out of partners.

    "If there was more partnership with Axar, it could've helped. I'm learning a few more tricks. If there's demand, I feel rather than playing too many dot balls. If you can take a few chances, you can get runs. I'm confident I can play those shots whenever needed," he concluded.

    (With inputs from PTI)

