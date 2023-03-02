IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: Nathan Lyon's 8-for rattles India again; check out the top stats from Day 2
IND vs AUS 2022-23: India was dealt another setback with the bat on Day 2 of the third Indore Test against Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, courtesy of Nathan Lyon's eight-for. Meanwhile, here are Thursday's top stats.
Team India was again at the receiving end of top-class bowling from Australia on Day 2 of the third Test for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Being played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, the track continued to play tricks on Thursday, as after the visitors' 6/11 collapse in the opening session, it was the hosts' turn to suffer the fate, as they were also bundled out for 163, with a lead of 75.
At the same time, it handed Steven Smith and co a target of 76, which they would begin chasing on Day 3. Veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon proved too good for the Indians, holding an eight-wicket haul to bring the Australians on the cusp of pulling a Test back in the four-Test series. In the meantime, the day was cluttered with records and stats, as we present below:
- Pacer Umesh Yadav has become the fifth Indian to clutch 100 wickets at home.
- Lyon's feat allowed him to surpass Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan, becoming the second player to clasp the most wickets against India.
- Pujara fell to Lyon for the 13th time in Tests, the most for an Indian to fall to a particular bowler.
- Lyon drew level with Richie Benaud for his tally of five fifer instances in Tests, the most against India in the country.
- It was the first instance of Ravindra Jadeja falling for two single-digit scores in a Test since 2019.
- Since 1978, it is only the second instance of India getting dismissed for less than 200 in both Test innings.
- India batted 93.5 overs in this Test, the second-fewest by the side in a Test where it has been bowled out on both occasions.
