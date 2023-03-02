Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: Nathan Lyon's 8-for rattles India again; check out the top stats from Day 2

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: India was dealt another setback with the bat on Day 2 of the third Indore Test against Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, courtesy of Nathan Lyon's eight-for. Meanwhile, here are Thursday's top stats.

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Australia Nathan Lyon 8-for rattles India again; check out the top stats from Day 2-ayh
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Mar 2, 2023, 6:02 PM IST

    Team India was again at the receiving end of top-class bowling from Australia on Day 2 of the third Test for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Being played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, the track continued to play tricks on Thursday, as after the visitors' 6/11 collapse in the opening session, it was the hosts' turn to suffer the fate, as they were also bundled out for 163, with a lead of 75.

    At the same time, it handed Steven Smith and co a target of 76, which they would begin chasing on Day 3. Veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon proved too good for the Indians, holding an eight-wicket haul to bring the Australians on the cusp of pulling a Test back in the four-Test series. In the meantime, the day was cluttered with records and stats, as we present below:

    • Pacer Umesh Yadav has become the fifth Indian to clutch 100 wickets at home.
    • Lyon's feat allowed him to surpass Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan, becoming the second player to clasp the most wickets against India.
    • Pujara fell to Lyon for the 13th time in Tests, the most for an Indian to fall to a particular bowler.
    • Lyon drew level with Richie Benaud for his tally of five fifer instances in Tests, the most against India in the country.
    • It was the first instance of Ravindra Jadeja falling for two single-digit scores in a Test since 2019.
    • Since 1978, it is only the second instance of India getting dismissed for less than 200 in both Test innings.
    • India batted 93.5 overs in this Test, the second-fewest by the side in a Test where it has been bowled out on both occasions.

