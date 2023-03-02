IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: Nathan Lyon's 8-for rattles India again; check out the top stats from Day 2

IND vs AUS 2022-23: India was dealt another setback with the bat on Day 2 of the third Indore Test against Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, courtesy of Nathan Lyon's eight-for. Meanwhile, here are Thursday's top stats.

Team India was again at the receiving end of top-class bowling from Australia on Day 2 of the third Test for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Being played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, the track continued to play tricks on Thursday, as after the visitors' 6/11 collapse in the opening session, it was the hosts' turn to suffer the fate, as they were also bundled out for 163, with a lead of 75.

At the same time, it handed Steven Smith and co a target of 76, which they would begin chasing on Day 3. Veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon proved too good for the Indians, holding an eight-wicket haul to bring the Australians on the cusp of pulling a Test back in the four-Test series. In the meantime, the day was cluttered with records and stats, as we present below:

Pacer Umesh Yadav has become the fifth Indian to clutch 100 wickets at home.

Lyon's feat allowed him to surpass Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan, becoming the second player to clasp the most wickets against India.

Pujara fell to Lyon for the 13th time in Tests, the most for an Indian to fall to a particular bowler.

Lyon drew level with Richie Benaud for his tally of five fifer instances in Tests, the most against India in the country.

It was the first instance of Ravindra Jadeja falling for two single-digit scores in a Test since 2019.

Since 1978, it is only the second instance of India getting dismissed for less than 200 in both Test innings.

India batted 93.5 overs in this Test, the second-fewest by the side in a Test where it has been bowled out on both occasions.

