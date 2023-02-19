Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 2nd Test: 'India has a very long top order' - Lyon on Axar-Ashwin's batting domination

    First Published Feb 19, 2023, 10:49 AM IST

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: India outdid Australia with the bat in the second Delhi Test, thanks to Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin's valuable contributions. Meanwhile, Nathan Lyon praised India's batting depth.

    Image credit: PTI

    Had veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon been an India skipper, he would have issued a quick rebuttal if someone had dared to call Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin lower-order batters. On an absorbing second day, Ashwin (37) and Axar (74) added 114 runs for the eighth wicket after India had slumped to 139/7, with Lyon taking his 22nd five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

    The Australian spinner complimented the two Indian players for their gritty batting display, saying the duo could easily bat at No.6 for any Test-playing team. "They are not lower-order [batters]. Let's get that clear. Axar and Ash could easily bat in the top six in a few teams in Test cricket around the world, in my eyes. They [India] have a very long top order, let's say that," said Lyon.

    ALSO READ: IND VS AUS 2022-23, 2ND TEST: 'TALKED A LOT WITH PONTING ON HOW I CAN GET BETTER WITH MY BATTING' - AXAR

    Image credit: PTI

    Thanks to the efforts of Axar and Ashwin, India kept Australia's first-innings lead down to just one run. Australia started aggressively in its second innings, scoring 61/1, but Lyon said he would not get into any target setting. "I'm not going to give you a number. Whatever we get, we have to make sure it's enough. That's the mentality we need to do [go with]; we must come here tomorrow and be brave," Lyon added.

    (With inputs from PTI)

