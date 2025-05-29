IPL 2025 Qualifier 1, PBKS vs RCB: Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru face off in IPL Qualifier 1 at Mohali, with the winner advancing directly to the final.

Mohali: Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the first IPL 2025 qualifier on Thursday at the Mullanpur Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. Both teams, locked at 19 points on the table, are aiming to break their IPL title drought with a place in the final on the line.

The toss will take place at 7 PM, setting the stage for a high-stakes clash between the top two teams of this season. Punjab currently holds the top spot on net run rate, giving them the advantage in case of any rain interruptions.

This match carries immense significance as the winner will directly secure a spot in the IPL 2025 final, while the loser will get one last chance to qualify by facing the winner of the Eliminator match. Notably, there is no reserve day for this qualifier, adding extra pressure on both sides to deliver today.

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Weather Report

Chandigarh’s weather forecast is encouraging, with minimal chances of rain. However, if the game is abandoned, Punjab Kings, as the higher-ranked team, will advance directly to the final — a scenario that could be a setback for RCB’s hopes.

RCB, known for their star-studded lineup and having reached three finals without clinching the trophy, will look to their experienced campaigners including Virat Kohli, Krunal Pandya, Josh Hazlewood to deliver under pressure.

Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, will bank on the strong performances of their young guns and all-rounders like Marcus Stoinis and Kyle Jamieson to fend off the challenge from the Bengaluru outfit.

PBKS vs RCB: Squads

Punjab Kings: Nehal Wadhera, Harnoor Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Praveen Dubey, Priyansh Arya, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Kuldeep Sen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Mitchell Owen, Kyle Jamieson.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Swastik Chikara, Jitesh Sharma, Philip Salt, Manoj Bhandage, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Liam Livingstone, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Mohit Rathee, Abhinandan Singh, Mayank Agarawal, Blessing Muzarabani, Tim Seifert.

Match starts 7.30 PM.