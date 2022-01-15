ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Dhawan's blaze to Kaif's consistency - The Indian numbers and stats at the event

The ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 is underway in West Indies. India will be playing its first game against South Africa on Saturday. Check out all the numbers and stats involving Team India.

It is time to witness some intense junior cricket action, as the 2022 ICC U-19 World Cup is underway in the West Indies. Record four-time champion India will kick off its proceedings against South Africa from Saturday. Meanwhile, it is worth looking at India's numbers and stats from this event to date. Check them out below across categories:

Team stats

Best total: 425/3 vs Scotland (Dhaka, 2004)

Biggest win (runs): 270 runs vs Scotland (Dhaka, 2004)

Biggest win (wickets): 10 wickets on four occasions

Biggest win (balls to spare): 271 balls vs Japan (Bloemfontein, 2020)

Batting stats

Most runs: Sarfaraz Khan - 566 runs

Top score: Shikhar Dhawan - 155* vs Scotland (Dhaka, 2004)

Best average: Yashasvi Jaiswal - 133.33

Most centuries: Dhawan - 3

Most 50-plus: Sarfaraz (7)

Most runs (in an edition): Dhawan - 505 in 2003-04

Best partnership: Manvinder Bisla-Parthiv Patel - 183 vs Canada (Auckland, 2002)

Bowling stats

Most wickets: Abhishek Sharma - 26

Best figures (match): Kamal Passi - 6/23

Best economy: Akshdeep Nath - 0.00

Best economy (match): Virender Sehwag - 0.50

Most four-fors: Ravi Bishnoi - 3

Most wickets (in an edition): Bishnoi 17 in 2019-20

Wicketkeeping stats

Most dismissals: Ajay Ratra - 19

Most dismissals (match): Seven Indians with four dismissals each

Most dismissals (in an edition): Ratra - 19 in 1999-2000

Fielding stats

Most catches: Sarfaraz - 13

Most catches (matches): Baba Aparajith and Sarfaraz - 4

Most catches (in an edition): Sarfaraz - 8