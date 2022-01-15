  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Dhawan's blaze to Kaif's consistency - The Indian numbers and stats at the event

    First Published Jan 15, 2022, 3:55 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 is underway in West Indies. India will be playing its first game against South Africa on Saturday. Check out all the numbers and stats involving Team India.

    ICC U19 World Cup 2022: Shikhar Dhawan's blaze to Mohammad Kaif's consistency - The Indian numbers and stats at the event-ayh

    It is time to witness some intense junior cricket action, as the 2022 ICC U-19 World Cup is underway in the West Indies. Record four-time champion India will kick off its proceedings against South Africa from Saturday. Meanwhile, it is worth looking at India's numbers and stats from this event to date. Check them out below across categories:

    ICC U19 World Cup 2022: Shikhar Dhawan's blaze to Mohammad Kaif's consistency - The Indian numbers and stats at the event-ayh

    Team stats
    Best total:     425/3 vs Scotland (Dhaka, 2004)
    Biggest win (runs): 270 runs vs Scotland (Dhaka, 2004)
    Biggest win (wickets): 10 wickets on four occasions
    Biggest win (balls to spare): 271 balls vs Japan (Bloemfontein, 2020)

    ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 2021-22, Cape Town Test - Virat Kohli and co warned over DRS outburst

    ICC U19 World Cup 2022: Shikhar Dhawan's blaze to Mohammad Kaif's consistency - The Indian numbers and stats at the event-ayh

    Batting stats
    Most runs:     Sarfaraz Khan - 566 runs
    Top score: Shikhar Dhawan - 155* vs Scotland (Dhaka, 2004)
    Best average: Yashasvi Jaiswal - 133.33
    Most centuries: Dhawan - 3
    Most 50-plus: Sarfaraz (7)
    Most runs (in an edition): Dhawan - 505 in 2003-04
    Best partnership: Manvinder Bisla-Parthiv Patel - 183 vs Canada (Auckland, 2002)

    ICC U19 World Cup 2022: Shikhar Dhawan's blaze to Mohammad Kaif's consistency - The Indian numbers and stats at the event-ayh

    Bowling stats
    Most wickets:     Abhishek Sharma - 26
    Best figures (match): Kamal Passi - 6/23
    Best economy: Akshdeep Nath - 0.00
    Best economy (match): Virender Sehwag - 0.50
    Most four-fors: Ravi Bishnoi - 3
    Most wickets (in an edition): Bishnoi 17 in 2019-20

    ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 2021-22, Cape Town Test - Kohli rues batting collapse as prime reason for series defeat

    ICC U19 World Cup 2022: Shikhar Dhawan's blaze to Mohammad Kaif's consistency - The Indian numbers and stats at the event-ayh

    Wicketkeeping stats
    Most dismissals: Ajay Ratra - 19
    Most dismissals (match): Seven Indians with four dismissals each
    Most dismissals (in an edition): Ratra - 19 in 1999-2000

    ICC U19 World Cup 2022: Shikhar Dhawan's blaze to Mohammad Kaif's consistency - The Indian numbers and stats at the event-ayh

    Fielding stats
    Most catches:     Sarfaraz - 13
    Most catches (matches): Baba Aparajith and Sarfaraz - 4
    Most catches (in an edition): Sarfaraz - 8

    ICC U19 World Cup 2022: Shikhar Dhawan's blaze to Mohammad Kaif's consistency - The Indian numbers and stats at the event-ayh

    Individual stats
    Most matches:     Mohammad Kaif - 14
    Most matches (captain): Kaif - 8

    ALSO READ: India's Test series win on South African soil: So near, yet so far

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22: Indias Test series win on South African soil: So near, yet so far-ayh

    India's Test series win on South African soil: So near, yet so far

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Virat Kohli and co warned over DRS outburst-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Virat Kohli and co warned over DRS outburst

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Virat Kohli and co fail to get the job done, netizens left disappointed-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Virat Kohli and co fail to get the job done, netizens left disappointed

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders, KKR appoints Bharat Arun as bowling coach-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders appoint Bharat Arun as bowling coach

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Gautam Gambhir slams Virat Kohli for crying foul-play over controversial DRS call-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Gambhir slams Kohli for crying foul-play over controversial DRS call

    Recent Stories

    Indian Army Day: Vicky Kaushal to Mohanlal to Sidharth Malhotra, celebs pay tribute to the soldiers RCB

    Indian Army Day: Vicky Kaushal to Mohanlal to Sidharth Malhotra, celebs pay tribute to the soldiers

    Google mandates weekly COVID tests for people entering US offices gcw

    Google mandates weekly COVID-19 tests for people entering US offices

    Punjab Election 2022 Congress releases list of 86 seats Sidhu to contest from Amritsar East gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress releases list of 86 seats, Sidhu to contest from Amritsar East

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Singer still in ICU, will be under observation for 10 more days RCB

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Singer still in ICU, will be under observation for 10 more days

    football EPL Signing a contract is not like buying a smartphone says Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp amidst negotiations with Mohamed Salah

    Signing a contract is not like buying a smartphone, says Liverpool boss Klopp amidst negotiations with Salah

    Recent Videos

    Unveiled on Army Day: New combat uniform of the Indian Army

    Unveiled on Army Day: New combat uniform of the Indian Army

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs NorthEast Utd: NEUFC can say that it played good, must continue with the same rhythm - Khalid Jamil on FCG draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: NEUFC can say that it played good, must continue with the same rhythm - Khalid Jamil

    Video Icon
    Army Day 2022 'Main Bharat ka jawan hoon' video will give you goosebumps

    Army Day 2022: 'Main Bharat ka jawan hoon' video will give you goosebumps

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 60): FC Goa holds fort against NorthEast United in a 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 60): FC Goa holds fort against NorthEast United in a 1-1 draw

    Video Icon
    Be afraid and expect the worse Ukraine government websites hit by massive cyber attack

    'Be afraid and expect the worse': Ukraine government websites hit by massive cyber-attack

    Video Icon