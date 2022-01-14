India vs South Africa 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Kohli rues batting collapse as prime reason for series defeat

India has lost to South Africa the Freedom Series 1-2. Its wait for its first-ever Test series win in South Africa continues. Skipper Virat Kohli has blamed his side's batting for the downfall.

A historic golden chance has gone begging for India, as it has lost to South Africa in the 2021-22 Freedom Series. On Friday, India suffered a seven-wicket defeat in the final Test at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. India's 29-year-long wait is set to continue, as it remains in the hunt for its maiden Test series win in the country. In the meantime, Indian skipper Virat Kohli has rued India's batting collapse.

Although the Indians gave a great set of examples with the bat in the opening Test, it was not the case in the following Tests. The second innings of the Cape Town Test was an utter failure, with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant being the only highlight in the entire innings. During the post-match presentation, Kohli solely blamed the batting for the no-show. Besides, he asserted that it is a serious concern and needs to be addressed immediately, as such collapses cannot be tolerated.

At the press conference, on being asked about Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, Kohli stated, "As I said before, and I will say again, we have continued to back Cheteshwar and Ajinkya because of the kind of players they are, what they have done in Test cricket for India over the years, and playing crucial knocks in the second Test as well."

Kohli further deliberated on the defeat, expressing that it hurts to see it lose considering how far the team has come, reports ESPNCricinfo. He was elated that the world wants this Indian side to defeat South Africa in its backyard, something it has not done in the past. He felt that the side failed to play tough cricket, despite a good show in Australia.