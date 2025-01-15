Hardik Pandya to Jasprit Bumrah-5 Indian Cricketers who overcame poverty to become millionaires

International cricket brings a shower of money for players. Indian cricketers, especially through IPL, earn well. Some players have crossed the poverty line and are now among the richest.

 

article_image1
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 15, 2025, 9:57 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 9:57 AM IST

1. Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah is a prominent fast bowler. He currently possesses assets worth 62 crore rupees. However, few know about his impoverished childhood, a time when he couldn't afford even a t-shirt or shoes. Today, through hard work, he is a millionaire.

article_image2

2. Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj quickly became a key Indian fast bowler. He reportedly has assets of 57 crore rupees. His father drove a rickshaw to support the family and sacrificed everything for Siraj's cricketing dreams. Now, Siraj's hard work brings pride to his father and the nation.

article_image3

3. T Natarajan

T Natarajan, though briefly part of Team India, earns well through IPL, domestic cricket, and other tournaments. He reportedly has 14 crore rupees in assets. He comes from a humble background; his father struggled to support five children.

article_image4

4. Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja is a big name in Indian cricket, owning a luxurious lifestyle and expensive hobbies. He reportedly possesses assets worth 120 crore rupees. His father was a security guard and his mother a nurse. His hard work and performance have made him a cricketing king.

article_image5

5. Hardik and Krunal Pandya

Hardik Pandya is a key all-rounder for India, and his brother Krunal has also played for the national team. Hardik has assets of 92 crore rupees, while Krunal owns 60 crore rupees. They once struggled for basic necessities but are now prominent figures.

