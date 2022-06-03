Happy Birthday, Wasim Akram: 5 facts about the 'Sultan of Swing' you might be unaware of

Wasim Akram is hailed as one of the greatest seamers. As he turns 56, we present his five unknown facts.

Image credit: Getty

Former Pakistani seamer Wasim Akram was an instant and constant hit for his nation and the side he played for. Known for his lethal ability to swing the ball both ways, he gained tremendous recognition in world cricket. He was dubbed as one of the greatest seamers of all time, earning his name alongside the like of legendary Australian Glenn McGrath. Having earned his place in the history and record books, he was also immortalised by being inducted into the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) Hall of Fame. Meanwhile, having retired a decade ago, he celebrates his 56th birthday on Friday. In the same light, we look at his five facts you might be unaware of.

Image credit: Getty

Unsure that he was paid

When Akram was gearing up for his first overseas tour, which happened to be of New Zealand, he asked skipper Javed Miandad about how much money he should carry. Little he was aware that he was getting paid by the Board of Control for Cricket in Pakistan (BCCP), now Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). He was informed of the same by his skipper. ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Wasim Akram - A look at the 5 top records held by the Sultan of Swing

Image credit: Getty

Young-age diabetic

Hardly did Akram know that he would be diagnosed with a health condition at the prime of his career. At the age of 30, he was diagnosed with diabetes. Despite this condition, he added six years more to his international career, not letting it affect his performance and continued to dominate on the world stage.

Image credit: Getty

Father kidnapped

In a personal tragedy, it was in the late 1990s that Akram's father for a day, especially when match-fixing allegations rocked Pakistan cricket. "My brother called to say my father had suffered a heart attack, and the reason behind it was that he had been kidnapped for a day. Those people who kidnapped him thought that a match was fixed, even though someone else was captaining the side at the time. They held him captive for a day, and they were hitting him all over for a day, and he is 65 years old," he had told Daily Mirror. ALSO READ: Shoaib Akhtar reveals what made him enjoy bowling bouncers to batters the most

Image credit: Getty

Escaping unhurt in an attack

In a horrific personal incident Akram encountered, he was attacked by some unidentified men at Kasraz Road, near the National Stadium in Karachi. He escaped unhurt and reported the matter to the police by registering a complaint, while he thanked his fans for their support on Twitter following the incident.

Image credit: Twitter