Greg Barclay elected ICC Chairman for second time; Jay Shah heads F&CA committee

The results of the ICC Elections were out on Saturday. Greg Barclay has been re-elected as the ICC Chairman for his second term, while Jay Shah will be heading the Finance and Commercial Affairs committee.

On Saturday, Greg Barclay of New Zealand was unanimously re-elected as the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman for a second two-year span. Besides Barclay's re-election, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah was appointed as the head of ICC's all-powerful Finance and Commercial Affairs (F&CA) panel at the board conference. Barclay was unopposed following the withdrawal of Tavengwa Mukuhlani of Zimbabwe from the process. The ICC Board reaffirmed its total support to the New Zealander to continue at the helm.

"It is an honour to be re-elected as the Chair of the International Cricket Council, and I would like to thank my fellow ICC Directors for their support. Over the last two years, we have made significant strides forward with launching our global growth strategy that provides clear direction to build a successful and sustainable future for our sport," said Barclay upon his re-appointment.

"It is an exciting time to be involved in cricket, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with our Members to strengthen the game in our core markets and grow it beyond that, ensuring more of the world can enjoy cricket," added Barclay, an Auckland-based commercial lawyer, who was initially elected as the ICC Chairman in November 2020. He was previously the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chairman and was an ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 director.

Barclay being appointed unopposed also means that the robust BCCI backed him in the 17-member board. "I would like to congratulate Greg on his re-appointment as ICC Chair, as the continuity his leadership will provide is in the sport's best interests. I, therefore, decided to withdraw my candidacy," expressed Mukuhlani.

