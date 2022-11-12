Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Can ENG's conquest inspire its football side to win Qatar World Cup? Buttler remarks

    First Published Nov 12, 2022, 2:12 PM IST

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: England will be desperate to conquer Pakistan and win its second title in Melbourne on Sunday. Meanwhile, Jos Buttler feels the win would allow its football side to win the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

    Image credit: PTI

    English skipper-cum-wicketkeeper-opener Jos Buttler would be a proud captain if his team could win the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final versus Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. Also, he feels that it can inspire its footballing counterpart to pull off an encore in the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Buttler, a victor batter, has led his unit to the summit clash as England captain in his maiden world event.

    Image credit: Getty

    Asked if the football crew can take a leaf out of the cricket faction, the soft-spoken skipper said: "Yeah, I certainly hope so. Sport is such a huge part of English culture, and getting behind teams in World Cups is certainly something I know happens a lot in England. Even though we're on the other side of the world, you can certainly feel that support."

    CATCH ALL ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: Getty

    England is clubbed with Iran, Wales and the United States of America (USA) in Group B of the Qatar World Cup. "The images you see of the Euros nothing will compete with football in our country. Of course, the game will be on free-to-air television, which is fantastic. It will bring new eyes to the game," Buttler reckoned.

    Image credit: Getty

    However, Buttler doesn't think that fans would be observing the tie on the big screen at Trafalgar Square at 8 AM British Standard Time (BST), but the television (TV) sets will be turned on since there is a revived attraction in cricket after England's ICC World Cup 2019 success.

    FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: Getty

    "We saw that benefit in 2019 with some images of people watching that game and Trafalgar Square being packed out and stuff. I am not sure they'll be getting up at 8:00 in the morning to get to Trafalgar Square, but I am sure there will be plenty back home wishing us well, as we do to the other teams that you mentioned who have got some big games ahead of themselves, as well," Buttler concluded.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Should BCCI allow Indians to participate in overseas T20 leagues? Kumble gives honest opinion-ayh

    Should BCCI allow Indians to participate in overseas T20 leagues? Kumble gives honest opinion

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs ENG, Pakistan vs England: What happens if rain plays spoilsport at MCG in Melbourne?-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs ENG: What happens if rain plays spoilsport?

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: India needs batters to bowl too for team balance - Anil Kumble-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'India needs batters to bowl too for team balance' - Kumble

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis: India humiliating knockout sets WhatsApp joke factory rolling-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis: India's humiliating knockout sets WhatsApp's joke factory rolling

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Transition to kick in for Team India, many senior players to retire from T20s - Sources-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Transition to kick in for Team India, many senior players to retire from T20s - Source

    Recent Stories

    Gujarat Election 2022: Congress releases manifesto, promises 'free education for girls'; check here AJR

    Gujarat Election 2022: Congress releases manifesto, promises 'free education for girls'; check here

    Legal issues hampered our interventions, states MEA as detained sailors shifted to Nigeria

    Legal issues hampered our interventions, says MEA as detained sailors are shifted to Nigeria

    Qatar World Cup 2022: I saw naked players - Louis Van Gaal LVG when informing Netherlands NED players about their selection-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: 'I saw naked players!' - LVG when informing NED players about their selection

    'India has become center point to world's desires': PM Modi at Visakhapatnam AJR

    'India has become center point to world's desires': PM Modi at Visakhapatnam

    Hot chocolate drinks you can try out this winter sur

    Hot chocolate drinks you can try out this winter

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Video Icon
    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: Rahul Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest

    Video Icon
    PM Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express and 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' trains

    PM Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express and 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' trains

    Video Icon
    DEXTER NATO technology that tracks terrorists in crowded venues

    DEXTER, technology that tracks terrorists in crowded areas

    Video Icon