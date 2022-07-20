Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ben Stokes: 'Loved every time I have played against Virat Kohli'

    First Published Jul 20, 2022, 11:15 AM IST

    Ben Stokes has announced his retirement from ODIs. He has applauded Virat Kohli as a great player and cherished every moment he played alongside him.

    Image credit: Getty

    English all-rounder Ben Stokes has stunned the cricketing world after announcing his retirement from One-Day Internationals at 31. However, he will continue to give his valuable services to Test cricket and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). Meanwhile, he recalled his glorious time in the ODIs, including the ICC World Cup win in 2019. One of his memorable moments in the format happens to be playing against former Indian skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli. Following Stokes' retirement, Kohli had lauded the Englishman for his glorious career, calling him "the most competitive bloke".

    Image credit: Getty

    Talking to Sky Sports, Stokes spoke about Kohli's ongoing grey patch and said, "Look, Virat is going to go down as one of the greatest players to play the game in all three formats. He is a phenomenal player. And, I have loved every time I have played against someone like him."

    ALSO READ: Ben Stokes' ODI retirement - Nasser Hussain slams crunch scheduling; terms it 'madness for players'

    Image credit: Getty

    "The energy and the commitment that he gives to the game is something I had always admired even before I started playing against him. When you play against guys like that, you understand what it means, not just for yourself but for everybody lucky enough to play at the top level. I am sure we will have some other battles on the field. It was nice to hear what he [Kohli] said," added Stokes.

    Image credit: Getty

    Explaining his decision to retire from ODIs, Stokes somewhat blamed the crunch scheduling and told Test Match Special, "We are not cars. You can't just fill us up; we'll go out there and be ready to be fuelled up again. We had a Test series, and then, the one-day team had a series going on simultaneously - that was a bit silly."

    ALSO READ: Ben Stokes announces retirement from ODI cricket

    Image credit: Getty

    "The more cricket played, the better for the sport, but you want a product of the highest quality. You want the best players to be playing as much as possible, all the time, and it isn't just me or us. You see it all around the world now where teams have to rest some players in a certain series, so they feel like they are getting a break," Stokes concluded.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    KL Rahul gets rehab underway at NCA; Jhulan Goswami bowls at him (WATCH)-ayh

    KL Rahul gets rehab underway at NCA; Jhulan Goswami bowls at him (WATCH)

    Asian Games 2022 gets fresh dates; to run between September 23-October 8 in 2023-ayh

    Asian Games 2022 gets fresh dates; to run between September 23-October 8 in 2023

    South Africa new T20 league: Owners of IPL franchises buy all six teams; details here-ayh

    South Africa's new T20 league: Owners of IPL franchises buy all 6 teams; details here

    Sunil Gavaskar willing to help Virat Kohli; all he need is 20 minutes with the out-of-form icon snt

    Gavaskar willing to help Virat Kohli; all he need is 20 minutes with the out-of-form icon

    Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, SL vs PAK 2022, Galle Test: Yasir Shah Ball of the Century moment reminds fans of Shane Warne (WATCH)-ayh

    SL vs PAK 2022, Galle Test: Yasir Shah's 'Ball of the Century' moment (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    All new Citroen C3 launched in India; here's everything you need to know - adt

    All new Citroen C3 launched in India; here's everything you need to know

    IGNOU June TEE 2022 admit card released know how to download it gcw

    IGNOU June TEE 2022 admit card released; know how to download it

    Justin Bieber to perform In India on this date sale of tickets begin drb

    Justin Bieber to perform In India on this date; sale of tickets, begin

    Madhya Pradesh Municipal Election Phase 2 Result 2022 Counting of votes updates winner list gcw

    MP Municipal Election Phase 2 Result 2022: Counting underway, neck and neck fight between BJP and Congress

    It is official! Robert Lewandowski is a Barcelona player-ayh

    It's official! Robert Lewandowski is a Barcelona player

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam snt

    India@75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire snt

    India@75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire

    Video Icon
    India at 75 JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    India@75: JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt

    Video Icon
    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Video Icon