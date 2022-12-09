BAN vs IND 2022-23: 'Call on Rohit's availability for Test series will be taken later' - Shah

IND vs BAN 2022-23: Rohit Sharma has injured his finger and is ruled out of the final Chittagong ODI on Saturday. Meanwhile, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has asserted the call on his Test availability against the side will be taken later.

A call on injured India captain Rohit Sharma's participation in the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh, starting December 14, will be taken later, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah said on Friday. Rohit had suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the slips during the second ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Wednesday. "The BCCI Medical Team assessed him, and he underwent scans at a local hospital in Dhaka. He has flown to Mumbai for specialist consultation and will miss the final ODI. A call on his availability for the upcoming Test series will be taken later," Shah stated in a press release.

While the BCCI will wait for an update on the Indian skipper's availability, it can be safely concluded that with dislocation and stitches, it will be near impossible for Rohit to train and then play a five-day match starting Wednesday. It is also not just about batting but also fielding. With India having a packed schedule of white-ball games throughout January, whether the risk will be taken in a Test series against Bangladesh is there to be seen. ALSO READ: International cricket to debut in Raipur as BCCI announces schedule for SL, NZ, AUS home series

Kuldeep, Chahar set to report to NCA

The BCCI has also instructed injury-prone pacer Deepak Chahar and rookie pacer Kuldeep Sen to report to National Cricket Academy (NCA) to assess their hamstring and back injuries, respectively, informed Shah. "Fast bowler Kuldeep Sen complained of stiffness in his back after the first ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed and advised him to rest from the 2nd ODI. Kuldeep has been diagnosed with a stress injury and is ruled out of the series," said Shah in the release.

