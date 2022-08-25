Asia Cup T20 2022: Does India have what it takes to emerge as champion?

Asia Cup T20 2022 starts on Saturday in UAE, with India being the seven-time defending champion. However, does it have what it takes to defend the title successfully? Here's what Scott Styris feels.

The Indians are eagerly waiting for the 2022 Asia Cup T20 to get underway, which is being held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), while the tournament was moved out of the island nation due to economic and political unrest. India is the record seven-time defending champion, winning the title in 2018 in the One-Day International (ODI) format. However, everyone seems to be wondering if India would successfully retain the title with ease or does it have what it takes to emerge as the champion again. Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris feels India's tendency to impose itself upon its opponents makes it a formidable winner.

Talking to Sports18, Styris said, "I thought that was the big trick India missed at the last T20 World Cup as it took them about two games. The two losses they had [vs Pakistan and New Zealand] before just started to go after the opposition, impose themselves with the talent and skill they've got." ALSO READ: Asia Cup T20 2022 - Hong Kong becomes 6th side to qualify; to join India, Pakistan in Group A

"I want to see India do that in this Asia Cup. I want them to impose themselves on the other teams, and they can do that. I think they've got the ability to squash everybody, including Pakistan, in this Asia Cup. But, if they're going to go into this with this middling attitude of how they want to play the game, then I don't think it's going to happen," added Styris.

