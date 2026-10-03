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Canara Bank Recruitment 2026: 3500 Jobs Vacancy Without Written Exam, Check Eligibility And Details
Canara Bank Recruitment 2026 brings a major opportunity for graduates with 3500 vacancies. Check eligibility, application process, selection criteria, important dates and other details before applying.
Bank Job Opportunity!
Canara Bank has brought out 3,500 Graduate Apprentice seats across the country for the 2026-27 financial year. Tamil Nadu gets 391 seats in this recruitment drive.
The bank is not holding any written exams for this selection. Officials will prepare a state-wise merit list based on your Class 12 or Diploma marks. The final selection includes document verification, a local language test if needed, and a medical fitness check.
State-wise Vacancies
The 3,500 seats include major allocations like Karnataka (581), Uttar Pradesh (409), Tamil Nadu (391), Andhra Pradesh (247), Kerala (240), Maharashtra (205), West Bengal (150), Telangana (134), Bihar (122), Haryana (114), Madhya Pradesh (110), and Odisha (104).
The bank follows standard reservation rules for SC, ST, OBC, EWS, and General categories.
Who Can Apply?
Graduates from any discipline can apply for these posts. You must hold a degree from a recognized university or a central government-approved institute.
Candidates must have completed their graduation between January 1, 2023, and September 1, 2026. Older graduates cannot apply for this training program.
What is the age limit?
Applicants need to be between 20 and 28 years of age as of September 1, 2026. You should be born between September 2, 1998, and September 1, 2006.
The government offers age relaxations of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC Non-Creamy Layer, and 10 years for PwBD candidates. Certain women categories also get extra age benefits.
Merit List Rules
Officials will pick candidates purely on their Class 12 or Diploma marks. General category candidates need at least 60 percent marks, while SC/ST/PwBD candidates need 55 percent marks.
If two candidates score the same marks, the bank will give preference to the older candidate.
Local Language Test
Applicants must know the local language of their chosen state. If you apply from Tamil Nadu, you must know Tamil.
Candidates do not need to write a language test if their Class 10 or 12 mark sheet shows they studied the local language. Others must pass a local language test during document verification to secure the apprentice post.
Monthly stipend of Rs 16,650!
Selected candidates will undergo a 12-month apprenticeship training. The bank will pay a monthly stipend of Rs 16,650 during this period.
Canara Bank will provide Rs 10,500, and the government will transfer the remaining Rs 6,150 directly to your bank account through DBT.
Not A Permanent Job
Applicants should clearly note that this is just a 12-month training program under the Apprentices Act, 1961. Apprentices are not permanent employees of Canara Bank.
The bank does not guarantee any permanent job after the training ends. The contract will simply expire after 12 months.
State Selection Rule
Applicants can choose only one state for this recruitment. You can list your preferred districts within that state.
However, Canara Bank holds the final right to allocate any district based on their administrative needs.
Who cannot apply?
Candidates who already have apprenticeship experience cannot apply. Graduates with one or more years of work experience are also ineligible for this program.
How To Apply
Candidates must first register on the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) portal and complete their profile 100 percent. You must use the generated Enrollment ID to apply on the official Canara Bank website.
The application window opens on October 1, 2026, and closes on October 17, 2026. The bank will not accept offline applications.
General candidates must pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 500. SC, ST, and PwBD candidates do not have to pay any fee.
Applicants must upload their photograph, signature, left thumb impression, and a handwritten declaration in English while applying.
Important Note
This program offers fresh graduates a great chance to gain practical banking experience for one year. Candidates must remember that this is not a permanent Canara Bank job.
You must complete your NATS registration before submitting the final Canara Bank application by October 17, 2026.
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