Canara Bank has brought out 3,500 Graduate Apprentice seats across the country for the 2026-27 financial year. Tamil Nadu gets 391 seats in this recruitment drive.

The bank is not holding any written exams for this selection. Officials will prepare a state-wise merit list based on your Class 12 or Diploma marks. The final selection includes document verification, a local language test if needed, and a medical fitness check.

State-wise Vacancies

The 3,500 seats include major allocations like Karnataka (581), Uttar Pradesh (409), Tamil Nadu (391), Andhra Pradesh (247), Kerala (240), Maharashtra (205), West Bengal (150), Telangana (134), Bihar (122), Haryana (114), Madhya Pradesh (110), and Odisha (104).

The bank follows standard reservation rules for SC, ST, OBC, EWS, and General categories.

Who Can Apply?

Graduates from any discipline can apply for these posts. You must hold a degree from a recognized university or a central government-approved institute.

Candidates must have completed their graduation between January 1, 2023, and September 1, 2026. Older graduates cannot apply for this training program.