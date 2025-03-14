Jaffar Express Train tragedy: Pakistan train driver salary revealed! Know India's too

Read Full Gallery

Pakistan: Recently, the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) hijacked the Jaffar Express train in Pakistan. The operation is over, all the hostage passengers have been rescued, but the matter is still heated. So, find out the salary of the Jaffar Express driver.

What is the salary of a train driver in Pakistan?

According to different reports, the salary of a train driver i.e., loco pilot in Pakistan is 16,710 to 43,936 Pakistani Rupees, which is 5,202 to 14,000 INR. They also get allowances.

How much does the salary of a Pakistani loco pilot increase?

According to reports, the salary of a loco pilot in Pakistan increases with time. After 5 years of service, it reaches more than 57,000 PKR. Jaffar Express pilot has same salary.

Does Pakistan get overtime pay or not?

In Pakistan, train loco pilots get overtime and allowances, which increases their salary. Pakistani train drivers get travel allowance, medical facilities, and pension.

What is the salary of an Assistant Loco Pilot in India?

In India, railway employees come under the center. They get the facilities given to central employees. Assistant loco pilot's salary is higher than Pakistani driver.

How much salary does a loco pilot get in India?

Assistant loco pilots get promoted to loco pilots, it takes about 10 years. They get dearness allowance twice a year. After becoming a loco pilot, salary reaches ₹1 lakh/month.

