India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: Over 21,000 vacancies, no exam, no interview!

India POST GDS Recruitment 2025: Notification released for the recruitment of 21413 posts in the Indian Postal Department. Candidates who have passed 10th class can apply till March 3rd. Full details for you.



India POST GDS Recruitment 2025: Good news for the unemployed! Also, if you are looking for a government job, now a golden opportunity has come your way. You can get a government job without any exam and without any interview. The specialty of this notification is not only that, but there are more than 21 thousand posts instead of one or two vacancies. The last date to apply for the recruitment of 21413 posts in the Indian Postal Department is March 3. Candidates who have passed 10th class can apply for this.

India Post GDS Vacancies 2025 India Post i.e. Indian Postal Department has released jobs for a total of 21413 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts. For this you do not need to give any written test or interview, but the selection for these posts will be based on merit. The most important thing is that this recruitment requires only 10th pass. You can find the complete details of this notification on indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. You can also apply online from here. The last date to apply for these posts is March 3. So apply immediately without waiting for the last date. As for the application fee, it is fixed at Rs 100 for General and OBC candidates, while there is no fee for SC, ST, PWD and women candidates.

What is the age limit for India POST GDS Recruitment? India Post has also fixed the age limit for GDS recruitment. Under this, the minimum age to apply should be 18 years. The maximum should not exceed 40 years. There are age relaxations for reserved category candidates.

India Post GDS Recruitment: How many vacancies are there for whom? Recruitments have been announced for Gramin Dak Sevak posts in India Post. 3004 posts are available in Uttar Pradesh Circle. There are a total of 1314 vacancies in Madhya Pradesh. There are 783 vacancies in Bihar and 638 vacancies in Chhattisgarh. Apart from this, there are vacancies in other states as well. There are 519 posts in Telangana.

What is the salary for India GDS jobs? The recruitments released in India Post include vacancies for Branch Post Master, Assistant Branch Post Master and Postal Servant posts. According to the information given in the notification, the salary for the post of Branch Postmaster will be from Rs 12000 to Rs 29380, while the pay scale for Branch Postmaster and Postal Servants will be from Rs 10000 to Rs 24470. Apart from this, employees also get DA along with basic salary. Also, an annual increment of 3% is also given.

