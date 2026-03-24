IIT Madras Launches New MTech Courses in Robotics and Semiconductors for 2026 Admissions
IIT Madras launches four new PG courses for 2026, including MTech in Robotics, Semiconductor Tech, and CEMS, along with an MA in Public Policy, aiming to meet industry demand and national priorities.
IIT Madras
IIT Madras, one of India's top institutes, is launching four new postgraduate courses for the 2026 academic year. The institute designed these courses to meet the growing demands of the industry and national priorities.
According to IIT Madras Director, Professor V Kamakoti, these programmes will combine skills in mechanics, semiconductor manufacturing, and management.
What are the new courses?
Here are the four new courses IIT Madras has introduced:
1. MTech in Robotics: This course will create experts in robotics and automation, teaching them modern robot design and its applications.
2. MTech in Semiconductor Materials Technology: To boost India's semiconductor ecosystem, this course will offer special training in semiconductor materials and manufacturing tech.
3. MTech in Computational Engineering for Mechanical Systems (CEMS): This will focus on designing and improving mechanical systems using Machine Learning and AI.
4. MA in Public Policy: This course aims to give students the skills to design policies in sectors like governance, environment, education, and health.
Job opportunities and the future
How to apply
Interested students can find more information about these courses and the admission process on the website mtechadm.iitm.ac.in. Admissions will be based on GATE scores and other eligibility criteria.
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