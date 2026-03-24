Here are the four new courses IIT Madras has introduced:

1. MTech in Robotics: This course will create experts in robotics and automation, teaching them modern robot design and its applications.

2. MTech in Semiconductor Materials Technology: To boost India's semiconductor ecosystem, this course will offer special training in semiconductor materials and manufacturing tech.

3. MTech in Computational Engineering for Mechanical Systems (CEMS): This will focus on designing and improving mechanical systems using Machine Learning and AI.

4. MA in Public Policy: This course aims to give students the skills to design policies in sectors like governance, environment, education, and health.