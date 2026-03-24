- Home
- Career
- Govt Jobs March 2026: Bumper Vacancies for 10th Pass to Graduates With Salaries Up to ₹81,100!
Govt Jobs March 2026: Bumper Vacancies for 10th Pass to Graduates With Salaries Up to ₹81,100!
Sarkari Naukri 2026: Over 17,000 government vacancies open across Railways, SSB, and municipal bodies. From 10th pass to graduates, candidates can apply for jobs with salaries up to ₹81,100.
Government Jobs 2026: Recruitment for 17,682 posts in different departments
For young people preparing for government jobs across India, this week could be a game-changer. A total of 17,682 posts are open for recruitment in various departments, including Railways, security forces, and municipal corporations. The best part is that there are opportunities for everyone, from 10th pass candidates to graduates and even professional degree holders. The salaries are also excellent, depending on the post. If you apply on time, this golden opportunity to land a government job won't slip away.
Bumper posts for Assistant Loco Pilot in Railways
The Railway Recruitment Board has announced it will start hiring for 11,127 Assistant Loco Pilot posts. The application process begins on May 15, 2026, and will close on June 14, 2026. Candidates must have passed 10th standard and should also have an ITI or diploma in a relevant trade. The age limit is set between 18 and 30 years. The selection process is quite long, involving a two-stage computer-based test, followed by a CBAT, document verification, and a medical test. Selected candidates will get a starting salary of around ₹19,900 per month.
Where to apply: www.rrbapply.gov.in
Fantastic opportunity for youth in Railway Apprentice roles
If you want to join the Railways at a young age, this apprentice recruitment could be a great option for you. The Railways will fill 2,801 posts in this drive, and applications will be accepted from March 12, 2026, to April 11, 2026. Candidates who have passed 10th standard and hold an ITI certificate in a relevant trade can apply. The age limit is 15 to 24 years. A key highlight is that there's no written exam; selection will be based on merit. You'll receive a stipend of ₹8,000 to ₹12,000 per month.
Where to apply: scr.indianrailways.gov.in
Recruitment for various posts in Surat Municipal Corporation
The Surat Municipal Corporation has opened up a big opportunity for candidates looking for government jobs in an urban area. It will recruit for 1,924 posts, and you can apply from April 1, 2026, to April 11, 2026. What makes this recruitment special is that candidates from 12th pass to those with Engineering and MBBS degrees can apply. The minimum age is 18 years. The selection process includes a written or OMR test, along with a skill or practical test. The starting salary will be around ₹19,900 per month.
Where to apply: www.suratmunicipal.gov.in
Sashastra Seema Bal Constable Recruitment
For young people who dream of serving the nation, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has announced 1,060 vacancies. The application process started on March 21, 2026, and will continue until April 20, 2026. Candidates who have passed 10th or 12th and have a diploma in a relevant field can apply. The age limit is set between 18 and 27 years. The selection process involves a Physical Test (PET, PST), a written exam, a skill test, and a medical check-up. The salary, ranging from ₹21,700 to ₹81,100, makes this a very attractive offer.
Where to apply: www.ssb.gov.in
Data Entry Operator posts in Madhya Pradesh
The Madhya Pradesh Land Records Management Society is inviting applications for 770 Data Entry Operator posts. Applications opened on March 5, 2026, and the last date to apply is April 3, 2026. For this post, you need to be 12th pass and must have a CPCT certificate. The age limit is 18 to 40 years. Selection will be based on a merit list created from the CPCT score and Hindi typing, followed by document verification. The salary will be between ₹5,200 and ₹20,200 per month.
Where to apply: www.mponline.gov.in
How to choose the right job for yourself?
All these recruitment drives have different eligibility criteria and selection processes. So, before you apply, make sure to check your qualifications, age, and preparation level. Jobs in the Railways and security forces usually have higher competition, while roles like apprentice and data entry operator are considered relatively easier to get. If you apply for the right post in time and prepare well, these vacancies can change the direction of your career.
Stay updated with the latest Education News and Career News, including exam notifications, results, admissions, and job alerts. Get expert tips on higher education, government exams, and skill development to boost your career growth. Explore updates on scholarships, study abroad opportunities, and recruitment trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in education and career planning.