If you want to join the Railways at a young age, this apprentice recruitment could be a great option for you. The Railways will fill 2,801 posts in this drive, and applications will be accepted from March 12, 2026, to April 11, 2026. Candidates who have passed 10th standard and hold an ITI certificate in a relevant trade can apply. The age limit is 15 to 24 years. A key highlight is that there's no written exam; selection will be based on merit. You'll receive a stipend of ₹8,000 to ₹12,000 per month.

Where to apply: scr.indianrailways.gov.in