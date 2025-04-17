Wipro share update: Is it time to buy the dip or stay away? Check details
Wipro's share price tumbled after its quarterly results. As of Thursday, April 17th, the stock was down 5.47% at ₹234.10. Should you buy, hold, or sell?
| Published : Apr 17 2025, 12:50 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
17
Image Credit : freepik
Why Wipro Share Fell
Wipro's CC revenue growth met expectations in Q4 but declined 0.8% QoQ, leading to a 6% drop in share price on Thursday.
27
Image Credit : Social Media X
Wipro Share Price
Wipro shares witnessed a significant drop on Thursday, April 17th. Brokerage houses offer varied opinions.
37
Image Credit : freepik
Wipro Share: Buy or Sell?
Nuvama downgraded Wipro's rating to hold and reduced the price target from ₹300 to ₹260.
47
Image Credit : Getty
Expert Opinion on Wipro Share
Nomura maintains a buy rating on Wipro but lowered the target price to ₹280, citing macro uncertainties and demand impact.
57
Image Credit : Getty
Wipro Share Underperform Rating
Bernstein gives Wipro an underperform rating with a ₹200 price target, citing management concerns about macro uncertainty.
67
Image Credit : Getty
Wipro Share's Future
Emkay Global maintains a reduce rating on Wipro with a ₹260 price target, citing concerns about revenue decline.
77
Image Credit : Getty
What Should Investors Do?
Bloomberg data shows 11 analysts rate Wipro as buy, 15 as hold, and 19 as sell. Consult your market expert before investing.
Top Stories