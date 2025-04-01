Will schools in West Bengal get 1.5-month summer break from April? Official announcement soon!

Read Full Gallery

The temperature has touched 40 degrees. Bengalis are feeling the heat of Baishakh in Chaitra. Students are exhausted going to school. Now, a new announcement is possible. Will there be a month and a half summer vacation from April? A new announcement may be made! When is the vacation starting?

With the sudden increase in heat, the class timings in Bengal schools have been brought forward or the process is underway.

In the meantime, another topic has come to the fore. And that is the summer vacation (Summer Vacation).

One section says that instead of reducing the summer vacation, it is better to have classes in the morning.

Again, some are saying that the duration of the summer vacation should be extended a bit, keeping in mind the young school students. Currently, there is a tug-of-war going on about this.

A section of the teaching community claims that in the past few years, the government has been announcing summer vacations whenever it wants.

As a result, students as well as teachers have to face a lot of problems. However, teachers are demanding that this year should be a bit of an exception.

Many claim that instead of a sudden summer vacation, schools should be arranged in the morning if needed. However, so far nothing has been announced regarding summer vacation in schools.

Saudipta Das, Secretary of 'Collegium of Assistant Headmasters and Assistant Headmistresses', says, 'This has been going on for the last few years. The scheduled summer vacation is 10 days or 11 days. Due to the pressure of the situation, it increases to almost a month and a half. Why isn't the summer vacation planned in advance? If necessary, schools should be held in the morning.'

