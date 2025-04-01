user
user icon

Will schools in West Bengal get 1.5-month summer break from April? Official announcement soon!

The temperature has touched 40 degrees. Bengalis are feeling the heat of Baishakh in Chaitra. Students are exhausted going to school. Now, a new announcement is possible. Will there be a month and a half summer vacation from April? A new announcement may be made! When is the vacation starting?

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Apr 1, 2025, 1:21 PM IST

With the sudden increase in heat, the class timings in Bengal schools have been brought forward or the process is underway.

article_image2

In the meantime, another topic has come to the fore. And that is the summer vacation (Summer Vacation).


article_image3

One section says that instead of reducing the summer vacation, it is better to have classes in the morning.

article_image4

Again, some are saying that the duration of the summer vacation should be extended a bit, keeping in mind the young school students. Currently, there is a tug-of-war going on about this.

article_image5

Will there be a month and a half summer vacation from April? New announcement possible! When is the vacation starting?

article_image6

A section of the teaching community claims that in the past few years, the government has been announcing summer vacations whenever it wants.

article_image7

As a result, students as well as teachers have to face a lot of problems. However, teachers are demanding that this year should be a bit of an exception.

article_image8

Many claim that instead of a sudden summer vacation, schools should be arranged in the morning if needed. However, so far nothing has been announced regarding summer vacation in schools.

article_image9

Saudipta Das, Secretary of 'Collegium of Assistant Headmasters and Assistant Headmistresses', says, 'This has been going on for the last few years. The scheduled summer vacation is 10 days or 11 days. Due to the pressure of the situation, it increases to almost a month and a half. Why isn't the summer vacation planned in advance? If necessary, schools should be held in the morning.'

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

SBI banking services disrupted due to Annual Closing; customers face outages AJR

SBI banking services disrupted due to Annual Closing; customers face outages

Tariffs IT slump and oil crisis trigger market sell-off, experts warn AJR

Tariffs, IT slump and oil crisis trigger market sell-off, experts warn

Stock market jitters: Sensex, Nifty open lower ahead of Trump's tariff announcement on April 2 AJR

Stock market jitters: Sensex, Nifty open lower ahead of Trump's tariff announcement on April 2

BREAKING: Haldiram's confirms selling stake to International Holding Company and Alpha Wave Global ddr

Haldiram's confirms selling stake to International Holding Company and Alpha Wave Global

Centre set to increase limit for auto settlement of PF withdrawal from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh ddr

EPFO makes PF withdrawals easier: Auto-claim limit raised to to Rs 5 lakh, UPI and ATM access coming soon

Recent Stories

SBI banking services disrupted due to Annual Closing; customers face outages AJR

SBI banking services disrupted due to Annual Closing; customers face outages

Tariffs IT slump and oil crisis trigger market sell-off, experts warn AJR

Tariffs, IT slump and oil crisis trigger market sell-off, experts warn

UAE Gold Rate on April 1 2025: Rate of 22k, 24k gold RISES after Ramzan anr

UAE Gold Rate on April 1: Rate of 22k, 24k gold RISES after Ramzan

'India is going to drop tariffs substantially': Donald Trump ahead of 'Liberation Day' deadline (WATCH) shk

'India is going to drop tariffs substantially': Donald Trump ahead of 'Liberation Day' deadline (WATCH)

Virat Kohli to play for Sydney Sixers? BBL franchises viral post leaves fans wondering by the news

Virat Kohli to play for Sydney Sixers? BBL franchise's viral post leaves fans wondering

Recent Videos

Rekha Gupta Extends Utkal Diwas Greetings to Odias Residing in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

Rekha Gupta Extends Utkal Diwas Greetings to Odias Residing in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sunita Williams Marvels at India's Beauty from Space, Praises Progress in Space Exploration

Sunita Williams Marvels at India's Beauty from Space, Praises Progress in Space Exploration

Video Icon
'Muslims Shouldn't Be Scared': All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council Backs Reform to Waqf Board

'Muslims Shouldn't Be Scared': All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council Backs Reform to Waqf Board

Video Icon
Chaiti Chhath Puja Begins in Bihar; Devotees Take Holy Dip in Aurangabad | Asianet Newsable

Chaiti Chhath Puja Begins in Bihar; Devotees Take Holy Dip in Aurangabad | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Nepal: Hundreds Mark Eid-ul-Fitr With Special Prayers in Kathmandu Mosque | Asianet Newsable

Nepal: Hundreds Mark Eid-ul-Fitr With Special Prayers in Kathmandu Mosque | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon