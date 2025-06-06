3 4

How to update?

You can complete this process both offline and online. For the offline process, you need to go to your nearest ration shop or public service center. There you need to take your ration card and Aadhaar cards of all family members with you. Your biometric verification (such as thumb impression or face scanning) will be done through the POS machine at the ration shop. After this your ration card will be linked with Aadhaar. For the online process, you can use apps like Mera Ration or Aadhaar Face RD. Download these apps from Google Play Store, enter your Aadhaar number and complete the verification through OTP. Then turn on the camera for face scanning and complete the process.