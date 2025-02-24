Will March bring pay raise? Central govt employees may get 50% salary hike

The central government has already announced the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission. This decision and announcement have made crores of government employees very happy. Their salary is expected to increase by almost 50%! Will the money arrive in March?

Ajay Joseph
Updated: Feb 24, 2025, 11:04 AM IST

Once the 8th Pay Commission is formed, salaries and pensions are expected to increase significantly.

Central government employees are very happy as a result. However, a major update regarding this 8th Pay Commission has now been revealed.

After the announcement of the 8th Pay Commission, central government employees want to know how their salaries will change.

In January, the announcement of the formation of the 8th Pay Commission was made to central government employees.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the formation.

This announcement was made before the central budget for 2025-26. Let's find out how much the salary will increase.

Significant increases in salary and pension are expected from the 8th Pay Commission. Experts estimate a 40-50% increase.

In fact, the fitment factor will directly affect the calculation of the new basic salary and pension.

If the fitment factor is between 2.6 and 2.85, the basic salary may increase by 25-30%. Also, the pension may increase by the same amount. According to calculations, an employee may earn between.

