A Call to Become a Global Manufacturing Hub

India must aim to become the world's manufacturing hub, industry leaders said at the 21st CII Manufacturing Summit 2025, stressing the need for competitiveness, sustainability, and global aspiration to drive the next phase of industrial growth.

While addressing the gathering, Jamshyd Godrej, Managing Director of Godrej & Boyce, said that India's manufacturing journey had long been overshadowed by its neighbours in Southeast Asia. "Countries like China and others in the region have become manufacturers to the world," he said. "This is something that we have to aspire to; we have to aspire to be a manufacturer to the world."

Godrej noted that while India has made progress, there remains "an enormous amount remaining to be done."

He recalled how in earlier summits, multinational companies were skeptical about India's potential to become a manufacturing powerhouse. "Their resounding answer was no," he said. "That spurred us to make sure that we have policies and a welcoming atmosphere for promoting manufacturing."

Godrej emphasized that internal improvement within industries is key to competitiveness and innovation. "There is so much that industry can do to improve itself," he said. He added that the government's active engagement in trade deals and industrial policy could help India strengthen its position globally.

Maharashtra's Ambitious Growth Plan

Speaking at the same summit, P. Anbalagan, Secretary (Industries) at the Government of Maharashtra, said that manufacturing remains the "hardcore backbone of the country" and an essential driver of employment and economic growth. "Manufacturing has the capacity to absorb low-skill, mid-skill, and high-skill workers," he said, underscoring the sector's inclusivity.

Anbalagan noted that while Maharashtra contributes significantly to India's economy, the state's manufacturing growth must accelerate to achieve its goal of becoming a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030. "Business as usual will never be enough," he said. "We need two-digit growth to reach that target."

He added that Maharashtra aims to attract USD 500 billion in manufacturing investment over the next five years and create up to 10 million MSME units by 2030. He highlighted the state's plans to decentralize manufacturing by promoting industrial development in emerging districts, supported by incentives such as power subsidies and tax returns.

Boosting Infrastructure and Connectivity

Projects like the Navi Mumbai International Airport, Vadhwan Port, and new logistics corridors, he said, will play a vital role in strengthening infrastructure and connectivity. (ANI)