Image Credit : Twitter

India's wealth landscape is dominated by older generations, yet a new wave of young entrepreneurs is beginning to make its mark. The M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 confirms this trend, highlighting 22-year-old Kaivalya Vohra, co-founder of the quick-commerce platform Zepto, as the youngest billionaire in the country.

The Age Divide in India’s Richest

Despite India being a predominantly young nation, two-thirds of the 1,687 people on the list were born between 1928 and 1964. Baby Boomers (1946–1964) lead with 54.6% of the entries, followed by Generation X (1965–1980) at 28.1%, while the Silent Generation (1928–1945) holds 10.8%.

Younger generations remain a small minority: Millennials make up just over 6%, and Gen Z — those born after 1997 — represent a mere 0.3%. Yet analysts see hope in this small cohort, calling it the “early emergence of a new wave of young wealth creators.”