What Makes a Currency Strong and Which One Rules the World; Check Details
Currency: Every country has its own currency. People in those countries buy and sell based on their currency. But have you ever wondered why some countries' currencies have a higher value while others have a lower value?
Is the dollar really the strongest currency in the world?
The American dollar is what most people think of first. It's everywhere, from movies to trade. But being famous isn't the same as being valuable. Other currencies are worth more.
How is currency value determined?
A currency's strength depends on many things: government policies, money supply, reserves, and global demand. While the dollar is popular, its value is lower than some others.
The most expensive currency in the world
The Kuwaiti Dinar is the world's most valuable currency, worth over 290 Indian Rupees. Its top position is due to Kuwait's huge oil reserves and controlled currency supply.
Strong currencies of Middle Eastern countries
After Kuwait, the Bahraini Dinar and Omani Rial are also highly valuable. The Bahraini Dinar is worth over 230 rupees, while the Omani Rial is around 235-240 rupees.
European currencies and their real strength
The Jordanian Dinar, British Pound, and Swiss Franc are also more valuable than the dollar. But high value doesn't mean the strongest economy. The US dollar still leads in trade.
