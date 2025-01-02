What is SBI Bluechip Investment? Know strategy to turn Rs 10,000 SIP to 98.54 Lakh

The SBI Bluechip Fund offers a compelling investment opportunity for long-term growth and security. This large-cap mutual fund has demonstrated strong performance, making it an attractive option for investors seeking both capital preservation and substantial returns.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 2, 2025, 5:51 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 2, 2025, 5:51 PM IST

Long-term investors prioritize capital preservation. Large-cap funds like SBI Bluechip offer both security and returns. Explore its performance since its inception in February 2006.

article_image2

Wealth Growth with a Step-Up SIP Calculator

SBI Bluechip Fund invests in robust companies, ensuring steady returns. It balances stability with growth potential.

article_image3

SBI Bluechip Fund has delivered an average of 12.18% returns since inception. A Rs. 10,000 SIP over 19 years would have grown to Rs. 98.54 lakh. See returns over different periods.

article_image4

A Rs. 1 lakh investment in SBI Bluechip Fund 19 years ago would be worth Rs. 8.77 lakh today, representing a 777.48% absolute return.

article_image5

SBI Bluechip Fund's top holdings: HDFC Bank (9.84%), ICICI Bank (7.47%), Infosys (5.04%), ITC (4.75%), and Larsen & Toubro (4.57%).

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Good news air India offers in flight wifi services for domestic flyers check details gcw

GOOD news! Air India offers in-flight Wi-Fi services for domestic flyers | Check details

Karnataka sees huge drop in Liquor sales over 9 months, revenue remains strong vkp

Karnataka sees huge drop in Liquor sales over 9 months, revenue remains strong

Karnataka: KSRTC bus fares likely to rise in early 2025 amid financial strain vkp

Karnataka: KSRTC bus fares likely to rise in early 2025 amid financial strain

With Rs 436 premium, get Rs 2 lakh life insurance: Know the steps to apply Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana AJR

With Rs 436 premium, get Rs 2 lakh life insurance: Know the steps to apply

India's Blue economy gets boost in Chattisgarh; Supply fish across country vkp

India's Blue economy gets boost in Chattisgarh; Supply fish across country

Recent Stories

Game Changer Trailer OUT: Ram Charan's action-packed starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH] NTI

Game Changer Trailer OUT: Ram Charan's action-packed starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH]

Top 5 hacks to clean your dirty doormat and restore its fresh look NTI

Top 5 hacks to clean your dirty doormat and restore its fresh look

Unity Software Stock Takes Off Pre-Market Following ‘Roaring Kitty’s’ Cryptic Post: Retail Turns Upbeat

Unity Software Stock Takes Off Pre-Market Following ‘Roaring Kitty’s’ Cryptic Post: Retail Turns Upbeat

SoFi Technologies Stock Falls Pre-Market After Keefe Bruyette Downgrade: Retail Chatter Shows Optimism

SoFi Technologies Stock Falls Pre-Market After Keefe Bruyette Downgrade: Retail Chatter Shows Optimism

Apple Stock Edges Up Despite Analysts’ Lackluster December Quarter Forecasts, China Price Discounting: Retail Mood Remains Sour

Apple Stock Edges Up Despite Analysts’ Lackluster December Quarter Forecasts, China Price Discounting: Retail Mood Remains Sour

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon