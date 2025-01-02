What is SBI Bluechip Investment? Know strategy to turn Rs 10,000 SIP to 98.54 Lakh

The SBI Bluechip Fund offers a compelling investment opportunity for long-term growth and security. This large-cap mutual fund has demonstrated strong performance, making it an attractive option for investors seeking both capital preservation and substantial returns.

Long-term investors prioritize capital preservation. Large-cap funds like SBI Bluechip offer both security and returns. Explore its performance since its inception in February 2006.

SBI Bluechip Fund invests in robust companies, ensuring steady returns. It balances stability with growth potential.

SBI Bluechip Fund has delivered an average of 12.18% returns since inception. A Rs. 10,000 SIP over 19 years would have grown to Rs. 98.54 lakh. See returns over different periods.

A Rs. 1 lakh investment in SBI Bluechip Fund 19 years ago would be worth Rs. 8.77 lakh today, representing a 777.48% absolute return.

SBI Bluechip Fund's top holdings: HDFC Bank (9.84%), ICICI Bank (7.47%), Infosys (5.04%), ITC (4.75%), and Larsen & Toubro (4.57%).

