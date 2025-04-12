Nushrratt Bharuccha's Blouse Designs in Half Meter Fabric

Lifestyle
You can also have a blouse stitched like this with less fabric. The straps blouse has a very short length. A bralette design has been created giving a backless touch.
If you want to get a bold look with a chiffon saree, then you can get a bikini style blouse stitched. In a backless blouse, only the breast area is covered.
Nushrratt Bharuccha is looking bold in a sleeveless blouse. She is flaunting her cleavage in a V neck blouse. You can try this design with a lehenga or saree.
Nushrratt is wearing an off-shoulder blouse. Instead of getting this type of blouse stitched, go to the readymade market and get it.
If you want a gorgeous look with less fabric, choose a deep back cut blouse. Style it with a drawstring or hook.
If you have less fabric but want a heavy look, get a blouse with mirror work or embroidery.
A stylish blouse with strappy sleeves can be prepared in just 0.4 meters of fabric. Absolutely perfect for a party or wedding.
