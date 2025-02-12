West Bengal govt employees to enjoy 4-day leave this week – Only 3 working days!

Amidst speculation of a DA hike for West Bengal government employees, news of a salary increase and extended leave has emerged. State government offices will be closed for four consecutive days due to separate holidays for Shab-e-Barat and Panchanan Barma's birth anniversary.

Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 12, 2025, 4:08 PM IST

State government employees are in the news again. For several days, there has been speculation about their DA.

Everyone is eager to know how much DA the Mamata government will increase for state government employees. Despite prolonged speculation, the correct answer has not been found.

Meanwhile, news of a salary increase for government employees has come to light. And now another surprise.

It is learned that the holidays of the state government employees have increased, and the state government offices are closed for four consecutive days a week.

New guidelines have just come out. It has been learned there that the holidays of Shab-e-Barat and Panchanan Burma's birth anniversary have been separated.

Earlier these two i.e. Shab-e-Barat and Panchanan Burma's birth anniversary holidays were on the same day. Later it changed.

Currently, the holiday of Shab-e-Barat will be on Thursday, i.e., February 13, and the holiday of Panchanan Burma's birth anniversary will be on Thursday, i.e., February 14.

Then again Saturday and Sunday. Most government offices are closed on this Saturday and Sunday. As a result, state government employees will get four consecutive days off from Thursday to Sunday.

This means that state government employees are working only 3 days this week. Meanwhile, the budget was presented on February 12. So the session was supposed to sit on February 13 to discuss the budget. It was canceled due to the holiday.

