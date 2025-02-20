West Bengal govt employees get big pay boost: 90% DA hike, 2.57x salary increase announced

On February 12, the state budget announced a 4% DA increase for West Bengal government employees. As a result, lakhs of employees will now receive DA at 18% instead of 14%. But now, great news has emerged!

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 20, 2025, 9:49 AM IST

Central govt employees get 53% DA under the Seventh Pay Commission.

Central government employees are receiving DA at the rate of 53% under the 7th Pay Commission. However, on February 12, the state budget announced a 4% DA increase for WB government employees.

budget 2025
article_image2

Lakhs of WB employees will now receive 18% DA instead of 14%.

As a result, lakhs of employees will now receive DA at 18% instead of 14%. Even though a 4% DA (Dearness Allowance) increase was announced, it did not please the WB government employees. New news has emerged in this situation!

article_image3

State budget announces a 4% dearness allowance increase for employees.

In the budget, a four percent dearness allowance increase has been announced for state government employees.

article_image4

State government employees repeatedly express dissatisfaction with the DA hike.

And state government employees are not at all satisfied with it, as has been repeatedly reflected in their comments.

article_image5

4% DA is like giving alms, DA difference is 39% between state and center.

The difference in DA between central government employees and state government employees is 39%. And announcing only 4% DA in place of this arrear is like giving alms.

article_image6

CM Mamata Banerjee addresses dearness allowance in the State Assembly.

However, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spoke about dearness allowance in the Governor's reply speech in the State Legislative Assembly.

article_image7

Mamata: Don't listen to slander. Sixth Pay Commission launched in 2019.

Mamata said, many people try to mess with the minds of government employees. Don't listen to slander. The 6th Pay Commission of Bengal was launched in 2019. How much DA was there during the Left era?

article_image8

Salaries increased 2.57x since 2019, DA increased by 4% in this year's budget.

Mamata also said that this government has given 2 lakh crore rupees as DA since 2011. How are we doing it by paying off 75 thousand crore rupees in debt? Salaries of government employees including DA have increased 2.57 times since 2019. This year's state budget has increased DA by 4%. Now employees get DA at 18%.

