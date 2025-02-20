West Bengal govt employees get big pay boost: 90% DA hike, 2.57x salary increase announced

On February 12, the state budget announced a 4% DA increase for West Bengal government employees. As a result, lakhs of employees will now receive DA at 18% instead of 14%. But now, great news has emerged!

Central govt employees get 53% DA under the Seventh Pay Commission.

As a result, lakhs of employees will now receive DA at 18% instead of 14%. Even though a 4% DA (Dearness Allowance) increase was announced, it did not please the WB government employees. New news has emerged in this situation!

The difference in DA between central government employees and state government employees is 39%. And announcing only 4% DA in place of this arrear is like giving alms.

Mamata said, many people try to mess with the minds of government employees. Don't listen to slander. The 6th Pay Commission of Bengal was launched in 2019. How much DA was there during the Left era?

Salaries increased 2.57x since 2019, DA increased by 4% in this year's budget.

Mamata also said that this government has given 2 lakh crore rupees as DA since 2011. How are we doing it by paying off 75 thousand crore rupees in debt? Salaries of government employees including DA have increased 2.57 times since 2019. This year's state budget has increased DA by 4%. Now employees get DA at 18%.

