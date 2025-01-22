West Bengal government acts against ration theft with new measures

The state government has launched an online system to bring transparency and speed to the ration system. Now ration card information can be updated via OTP on mobile, and ration shops can be changed in just 1 minute.

The days of ration-related complications are over. Now the Mamata government has taken a special initiative in this regard.

To bring more speed and transparency to the public distribution system, the state is now emphasizing online work. The Food Department has also arranged for all information to be updated online.

The use of ration cards is mandatory for various government works. There is no need to visit government offices for days.

You can do all the work from home on your mobile phone. You can change your ration shop in 1 minute. For this reason, the government took a special initiative.

From now on, customers can easily update the services on their ration cards in just 1 minute using OTP on their mobile.

For this, first, the ration card must be linked with Aadhaar. Then customers can easily correct various information related to their ration card online with one click.

In this case, the Aadhaar card must be linked first.

Before all this, you also need to link your mobile number with your ration card. This will make all the work easier. So do this work without delay. Do ration-related work from home.

If you have such a problem, you can call. Customers can now get ration-related information over the phone. You can talk directly by dialing 1967/1800-345-5505.

