West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee rolls out financial aid for unemployed after SSC scam fallout
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee rolls out financial aid for unemployed after SSC scam fallout
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announced a monthly allowance for unemployed individuals affected by the 2016 SSC scam. Those who lost their jobs due to the Supreme Court's ruling will receive financial assistance.
| Published : Apr 27 2025, 08:24 AM
Chief Minister stands with the unemployed
Teachers and non-teaching staff from the 2016 SLST panel lost their jobs following the Supreme Court's ruling on April 3rd. They have been protesting to regain their rightful employment, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has responded to their call.
Big announcement for the unemployed
Previously, the Chief Minister had expressed her support for the unemployed from Netaji Indoor Stadium and assured them of legal action. Now, she has taken a significant step for them.
Review petition filed in Supreme Court
The state government will file a review petition in the Supreme Court to reinstate the deserving unemployed. This will be filed within the next two months, according to Nabanna sources.
Big step for non-teaching staff
On Saturday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the filing of a review petition in the Supreme Court for the unemployed Group C and Group D non-teaching staff of 2016.
Chief Minister speaks with the unemployed over the phone
The state's Chief Secretary, Manoj Panth, held a meeting with the unemployed teachers at Nabanna on Saturday. During the meeting, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spoke with them over the phone.
Assurance of alternative salary arrangement
Mamata Banerjee stated that she stands by the unemployed Group C and D staff on humanitarian grounds until the court's decision is finalized.
State to pay unemployed teachers
Considering the future of students in numerous schools, the Chief Minister had previously suggested the return of unemployed teachers. Now, she has delivered even bigger news for them.
Monthly Allowance Arrangement
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spoke with the unemployed over the phone from Nabanna on Saturday. She stated that the state government stands by them and announced monthly assistance.
Monthly allowance for Group C and D employees
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the state government will provide a monthly allowance to Group C and D employees. Group C will receive 25,000 rupees, and Group D will receive 20,000 rupees.
Demand for increased allowance
Following the Chief Minister's decision, representatives of non-teaching staff demanded an increase in the monthly allowance. They requested 30,000 rupees for Group C and 25,000 rupees for Group D.
